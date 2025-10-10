Manica: Police probe reports of ‘gold tunnel’ between Mozambique and Zimbabwe, rumoured underground route for illegal miners and smugglers

Police probe reports of ‘gold tunnel’ linking Mozambique and Zimbabwe, an underground route for illegal miners and smugglers

Recently, reports have circulated suggesting the existence of an underground tunnel connecting Zimbabwe to Mozambique, bypassing the land border between the two countries.

The alleged tunnel is said to be used by Zimbabweans, Malawians, Tanzanians, Zambians, and other nationalities to clandestinely enter Mozambique, illegally mine gold, and send it back to Zimbabwe via the same route.

It is believed that this practice intensified after the Council of Ministers decreed the suspension of mining activities in Manica province, with the aim of protecting the environment and the health of the population.

Deputy General Commander of the Police of the Republic of Mozambique (PRM), Aquilasse Manda, is in Manica to assess the situation on the ground and said that personnel numbers could be reinforced to investigate the possibility of there being any tunnel.

During his visit, Manda said he would seek to outline strategies to control and monitor the region with a view to dismantling the mining networks using the alleged tunnel.

“We are concerned about the situation. We will investigate and verify the veracity of the information circulating,” Manda said. “If true, we will take action, as this is detrimental to all of us. Once this is established, we will be able to hold discussions with the neighbouring country [Zimbabwe] to determine the real motivation for opening the tunnel” .

Deputy Commander Manda reiterated the importance of public cooperation in reporting suspicious activities that may be associated with the use of the tunnel and illegal gold mining.

“We ask the community to help us monitor and report any clandestine activity. We need everyone to be vigilant, and together we can protect our country,” Manda said.

Source: Domingo