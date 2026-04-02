Mangwana Programme: 64 farmers receive irrigation kits, agricultural inputs in Búzi, central Mozambique – Watch

Sixty-four farmers from the Búzi district in Sofala have benefited from irrigation equipment and agricultural inputs provided under the Mangwana programme.

The initiative is being implemented by a consortium represented by the Agência de Desenvolvimento do Vale do Zambeze, Tecnoserve, Resiliência Moçambique, and the Agencia de Desenvolvimento Economico da Província de Manica, with funding from the Kingdom of the Netherlands, aiming to strengthen food systems and food and nutritional security.

According to Sofala Province Governor Lourenço Bulha, who presided over the ceremony yesterday at the Guara-Guara Administrative Post in Búzi, the 64 beneficiaries are part of a group of 184 smallholder farmers in the province to be supported by the Mangwana programme, with an estimated total of ten million meticais, granted as a subsidy with a 5% co-payment by the producer.

The Sofala Governor said that the equipment and inputs will boost the productive capacity for the second season of the 2025/2026 agricultural campaign and help recover areas lost due to floods and inundations.

Governor Bulha handed over 170 irrigation systems, five atomizers, 34 hand carts, 65 knapsack sprayers, 50 watering cans, six water tanks, 189 rolls of 100 metres each of copolymer tubing, and 189 rolls of 100 metres each of flexible tubing.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Director-General of the Zambeze Agency, Celso Cunha, assured that the smallholder farmers benefiting from the irrigation kits will receive technical assistance from the Mangwana programme team, in coordination with local authorities.

It should be noted that in Sofala Province, Mangwana covers the districts of Búzi, Beira, Dondo, Nhamatanda, and Gorongosa.

‘Editor’s note: Mangwana’ means ‘tomorrow’ or ‘the future’ in Shona, a language spoken in Zimbabwe and parts of central Mozambique—namely Manica and Sofala provinces along the Beira corridor.

Source: Agência de Desenvolvimento do Vale do Zambeze / Press Release