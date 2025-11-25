Malawi set to begin power imports as Mozambique interconnector nears completion

Malawi is close to starting electricity imports from Mozambique as the Mozambique–Malawi Power Interconnector Project nears completion, officials from the Malawi Mission in Mozambique have confirmed.

The project involves building a 400kV substation at Matambo in Tete Province, constructing a 220kV transmission line and connecting it to an existing 220kV substation, as well as erecting a 142-kilometre 400kV transmission line linking the Matambo substation in Mozambique to the Phombeya substation in Malawi.

Malawi’s High Commissioner to Mozambique, Wezi Moyo, visited the Matambo substation recently and reported that works are almost finished, with the system now undergoing checks, testing and energising of equipment. She said most of the transmission line construction is complete, with 326 of the 337 towers over a 126-kilometre stretch already erected. Only 11 towers remain, and stringing is being finalised on the remaining 15 kilometres.

The major outstanding work lies at the Zambezi River crossing, where two massive towers are being built to carry the power line across the river. According to the contractor, these will be the tallest transmission towers in Africa. One tower will stand at 196 metres, of which 126 metres have already been completed, while the second will rise to 200 metres, with 32 metres finished so far. Moyo said the towers are designed to withstand floods and cyclones in the area and have a projected lifespan of 500 years, far exceeding the typical 50-year lifespan of ordinary towers.

She said overall work is expected to be completed by the end of November, with commissioning anticipated between mid and late December.

Once operational, the interconnector will enable Malawi to import at least 50MW of electricity from Mozambique. Officials say the project will strengthen Malawi’s power supply, open opportunities for regional power trade and enhance economic integration between the two countries.