Malawi-Mozambique interconnection project to be commissioned by February

Malawi’s Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining, Honourable Dr Jean Mathanga MP, says the Malawi-Mozambique (MOMA) 400 KV Interconnection project will be commissioned by February 2026.

The Minister said this when she visited Phombeya Substation in Balaka on Sunday.

Dr Mathanga said the MOMA project is overdue and that almost 90 percent of the work has been finalised.

She therefore assured Malawians that issues of blackout will not occur in the near future, saying that for any country to develop, energy is crucial.

“This project is a game changer, and come February 2026, we should have an additional 400 KV which will change the energy landscape in the country.

“We are exploring all avenues regarding sources of energy, and if I say this, we mean business.

“We recognise that industrial growth depends on reliable and affordable energy,” said the Minister.

Acting Chief Executive Officer for ESCOM (Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi), Engineer Sinosi Maliano, said the visit by the Minister showed seriousness about how the government values the role of ESCOM.

He said the project is set to add more power and that people will soon start seeing the benefits.

During the visit, the Minister also appreciated some corporate social responsibility activities which ESCOM has been undertaking through the project.

These include houses and community infrastructures.

Source: Malawi News Agency