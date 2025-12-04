Mahindra Mozambique: 30 years of innovation and strategic partnership with India

Mahindra, represented in Mozambique by its subsidiary MHL Auto, SA, celebrates three decades of operation in the country, consolidating itself as one of the main players in the mobility and automotive solutions market. Since its arrival in 1994, the company has stood out for offering a complete portfolio that includes passenger vehicles, trucks, tractors, and equipment for various needs in the agricultural and industrial sectors.

In an exclusive interview, the General Director of MHL Auto, Mr Loydy da Costa, shared the challenges and achievements of the company over these 30 years, as well as highlighting future perspectives and the impact of collaboration between Mozambique and India.

Mahindra’s presence in Mozambique: A long-term commitment

“We have been in Mozambique for 30 years, and this time has allowed us to understand the needs of the local market in depth,” said Da Costa. Mahindra positions itself as the only brand in the country offering such a diversified portfolio in the automotive segment, with complete solutions that cater to both individual consumers and large corporations. The company also stands out for its solid support network, with workshops in every province, including mobile units to ensure that vehicles are always in perfect working order.

“It is this combination of a robust presence, accessible technical assistance, and solutions adapted to the Mozambican market that makes Mahindra one of the leading brands in the country. Its highly competitive prices and low maintenance costs strengthen its preference among individual customers, companies, and major operators seeking reliability and long-term cost efficiency.”

In addition, Mahindra constantly invests in local technical training. “We have seven own workshops and eight agencies in Mozambique, but our differential lies in the continuous training of our team and our partners. We have training centres in Maputo and mini centres in the provinces to ensure that everyone involved in the maintenance process is up to date with best practices,” Da Costa explains.

Mozambique–India partnership: A synergy that enhances results

The partnership between Mozambique and India has been crucial for Mahindra. Da Costa highlights that the geographical conditions of the two countries are similar, which facilitates the adaptation of the brand’s vehicles to the climate and the type of fuel used in Mozambique. “Our vehicles are designed with fewer electronic components, which makes them more resistant to variations in fuel quality in different regions of the country, such as Maputo, Niassa, and Cabo Delgado. This guarantees greater durability and fewer mechanical problems,” he states.

This synergy between the two nations goes beyond technical features. Mahindra has also worked to adapt its products to the specific needs of the local market, strengthening its presence in the gas and mining sectors, which have been key drivers of the Mozambican economy in recent years.

Future vision: Growth and expansion of the automotive market

Loydy da Costa foresees accelerated growth in the automotive market in Mozambique in the coming years, with emphasis on the corporate and state sectors. Currently, 70% of Mahindra’s sales in Mozambique go to large companies, such as those in the gas and mining sectors. The remaining sales are directed to the government, which continues to be an important consumer of heavy and utility vehicles.

“In the last five years, we have observed a consistent increase in demand, mainly from the gas and mining industries, and we believe that the market could triple in the next five years,” says Da Costa. He sees the stability and growth of the Mozambican economy, combined with increased foreign investment, as factors that will further boost the automotive sector.

Mozambique–India Business Forum: Opportunities and challenges

At the latest Mozambique–India Business Forum, held in Maputo last week, Da Costa had the opportunity to discuss the impact of bilateral collaboration in the areas of agriculture and industry, highlighting investment opportunities and the advantages of this partnership for business expansion in the country.

“India has been an important source of technological innovation, and the synergies we are creating with Mozambique are fundamental for the sustainable development of the local economy. Cooperation between the two countries opens the door to new investments and to strengthening national infrastructure,” he said.

Mahindra Mozambique, with its long trajectory of success and strategic, future-oriented vision, continues to be an example of how international partnerships can generate concrete and lasting benefits for the development of a country.

By Marcelino Gimbi and Arson Armindo

Source: Diário Independente