Luxury safari brand Singita to invest $102m in Mozambique’s Bazaruto Archipelago, including $60m in Santa Carolina

South African luxury group Singita plans to invest US$102 million in Mozambique’s Bazaruto Archipelago, developing tourism alongside marine conservation, reports Moçambique Autentico.

The ecotourism brand will spend US$60 million building a 60-bed luxury lodge on Santa Carolina Island, with a further US$42 million earmarked for conservation initiatives across Bazaruto Archipelago National Park.

The five-year plan will be fully funded by private capital through a public-private partnership with the National Tourism Institute (INATUR), which will grant a 25-year concession.

Singita expects the project to generate 240 direct jobs and 260 indirect positions, while contributing to the restoration and study of the archipelago’s ecosystem.

Located off Inhambane province, the Bazaruto Archipelago boasts turquoise waters and diverse marine life including manta rays, dolphins, whale sharks and Africa’s last viable dugong population. Bazaruto National Park spans over 1,400 square kilometres and five islands, three of them home to 7,000 people.

Santa Carolina Island’s only accommodation — a colonial-era luxury hotel — stands in ruins. The new resort will offer sustainable luxury with limited guest numbers and complete privacy, mirroring Singita’s existing properties across five African countries.

This marks Singita’s first marine conservation project. Singita owns luxury lodges in five African nations, spanning gorilla trekking in Rwanda to safaris in northern Tanzania’s Serengeti, where guests can pay as much as $36,400 for a private villa that includes a dedicated chef, butler and field guide.

A marine research centre will be built in mainland Vilanculos, 40 kilometres south of Santa Carolina, focusing on scientific monitoring, environmental education and community-based conservation.

