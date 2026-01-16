Luísa Diogo, former Prime Minister of Mozambique, passes away

Former Prime Minister Luísa Diogo died today in Lisbon, Portugal, after an illness, a source close to the family told Carta de Moçambique.

Diogo, aged 68, passed away at the Champalimaud Clinical Centre, part of the Champalimaud Foundation in the Portuguese capital, where she had been receiving medical treatment, the source said, without providing further details.

Luísa Diogo was the first woman to hold the position of Prime Minister in Mozambique. She began her career at Mozambique’s Ministry of Finance in 1982 as National Budget Director. From 1994 to 2000, she served as Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning, before becoming Minister of Finance from 2000 to 2005. She later served as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2010.

Luísa Dias Diogo was born on 11 April 1958 in Mágoe district, Tete province.

She earned a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Eduardo Mondlane University in Maputo and a Master’s degree in Financial Economics from the University of London.

Luísa Diogo was recognised by Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world for her role in Mozambique’s reconstruction and socio-economic development. In 2006 and 2007, she was also named by Forbes as one of the world’s most influential women.

Source: Carta de Moçambqiue / O País /with additional information from the United Nations and Mabuko