Libya’s Waha Oil adds two gas wells to Farigh field

Libya’s Waha Oil Company, a subsidiary of state-run National Oil Corporation, said on Sunday that it has two new gas wells operating at its Farigh field.

It said in a statement that it has succeeded in bringing onstream two gas fields carrying a daily production rate of 14 million and 12 million cubic feet of gas respectively.

It said this step was vital in supplying natural gas to meet local demand.

Waha operates as a joint venture with TotalEnergies and ConocoPhillips.

Source: Reuters