Leader of foiled Benin coup attempt has sought refuge in Togo, Benin says

The leader of a failed coup in Benin has sought refuge in neighbouring Togo, a senior Benin government official told Reuters on Wednesday, calling for his immediate extradition.

Soldiers briefly took control of Benin’s state television station on Sunday morning and claimed they had deposed President Patrice Talon, though Benin’s armed forces, backed by Nigerian firepower and French intelligence and logistical support, thwarted the attempt.

The soldiers identified Colonel Tigri Pascal as the coup leader. His whereabouts had previously been unknown.

Togo’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

The coup plotters attempted to seize Talon, and came close enough for Talon to witness violent clashes first-hand, a Benin government statement said on Monday. They also managed to kidnap two senior military officials who were released on Monday morning, the statement said.

A Benin government spokesperson, Wilfried Leandre Houngbedji, said on Sunday that 14 people had been arrested in connection with the coup attempt.

Source: Reuters