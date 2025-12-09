Launch of South African Business Chamber in Mozambique signals milestone to boost bilateral trade and investment

South African Chamber of Business in Mozambique (SACBM): A milestone for bilateral trade and investment at the Mozambique-South Africa Business Forum

The South African Business Chamber in Mozambique (SACBM) was officially launched during the Mozambique–South Africa Business Forum, marking a new era of collaboration between the two nations. The launch reinforces the shared commitment to deepen economic ties, boost investments, and create opportunities for sustainable growth in strategic sectors.

Key priorities highlighted during the event include:

Moving from exploration to bold execution of cross-border projects

Diversifying trade into value-added sectors such as agro-processing, packaging, textiles, wood processing, building materials, and metals

Addressing infrastructure gaps, customs delays, and regulatory harmonisation

Leveraging the AfCFTA to unlock regional market potential

“Together, South African and Mozambican companies can achieve what none could on their own. We must expand value-added products and services to create jobs and transfer skills,” said President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“We are here to talk about how we can grow our economy and ensure an investment-friendly environment,” said President Daniel Chapo.

SACBM represents more than R160 billion in investment and 43,000 employees in Mozambique, acting as the unified voice for South African companies operating in the country. The Chamber will play a key role in advocating interests, coordinating investments, and sharing knowledge to strengthen bilateral economic integration.

Email: sacbm@evolvemoz.com

Phone: +258 84 606 7403

Website: www.southafricanchamber.co.mz

Source: South African Chamber of Business in Mozambique (SACBM) / Press Release