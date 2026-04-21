LAM Mozambique Airlines signals possible fare hike over fuel costs

LAM Mozambique Airlines said on Monday it may review ticket prices if fuel costs rise due to the conflict in the Middle East, while assuring that there is sufficient fuel available for aircraft operations for the next 30 days.

“If there is an increase in fuel prices, LAM will certainly also be obliged to review its ticket prices, but not only LAM — we all pray every day that this does not happen,” said the representative of LAM shareholders, Agostinho Langa, as quoted on Sunday by public television TVM.

The shareholders’ representative also assured that there is enough fuel to supply aircraft for 30 days in the country, a guarantee, he said, provided by national fuel companies.

Agostinho Langa added that Mozambican airlines will continue to operate “normally”: “we will not reduce any routes, we will not reduce any stops, which is why I say we will continue to operate normally”.

The Mozambican Government on Sunday called for the rationalisation of available fuel, through the use of public transport and remote working, urging preparation for a possible adjustment of fuel prices in May.

In a statement issued the same day by the Information Office (GABINFO), the executive said it had reiterated the availability of fuel in the country, calling on operators to act responsibly so as not to compromise the public interest in the supply of these products.

In this context, the Government urged everyone to “prepare for the ‘new normal’” that ongoing instability in the Middle East will bring, by “rationalising fuel use, choosing public transport as an option, considering the possibility of remote working and other necessary measures”.

Maputo has been experiencing days of chaos on several streets, with widespread queues of motorists attempting to refuel, with most filling stations closed and others under police reinforcement, although there have been slight improvements in the availability of petrol and diesel.

The situation, linked to the crisis caused by the conflict in the Middle East, has been spreading to other provinces of the country.

The Government said it had found that the alleged fuel crisis at filling stations was caused by a “massive rush of motorists to service stations”, purchasing “unusually large quantities for fear of stock shortages, the inability of some distributors to purchase fuel at relevant ports due to liquidity problems, and strong indications of fuel hoarding”, as reported by Lusa on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Mozambican Government said it had begun inspections of filling stations, including verification of quantities in retailers’ tanks, and requested sales reports to understand the origin of the shortage of liquid fuels.

As a result, retailers decided to set maximum quantities to be sold per vehicle, with the Director of the National Directorate of Hydrocarbons and Fuels (DNHC), Felisbela Cunhete, clarifying that this was not a Government directive.

The Energy Regulatory Authority (ARENE) is also inspecting filling stations in the cities of Maputo and Matola, following the “long queues” recorded in recent days, in order to determine the causes of high demand and supply constraints.

The Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy (MIREME) approved on Thursday “exceptional and immediate measures” to ensure the supply of liquid fuels in the country, guaranteeing the rapid resupply of stations and the availability of the product to the public.

The Government had previously acknowledged “pressure” on fuel stations, as huge queues have formed amid fears of stock shortages and price increases.

Source: Lusa