LAM Mozambique Airlines launches new fare model focused on personalisation and flexibility

Linhas Aéreas de Moçambique (LAM) has announced a major restructuring of its commercial policy through the implementation of a new fare structure. This change, part of the airline’s strategic plan for the current year, aims to provide greater transparency and flexibility to the market, allowing each passenger to tailor the cost of their journey to their specific profile and available budget.

The new pricing architecture is divided into four distinct categories, starting with the LITE Fare. This option is presented as an entry-level promotional fare, aimed at price-sensitive passengers. It is a restrictive solution that includes only seven kilograms of hand luggage and requires booking at least 15 days in advance, being sold exclusively through the company’s official portal. In this category, hold luggage is treated as an extra paid service.

The next level is the BASIC Fare. While still promotional, this option offers a better balance by including a 23-kilogram hold luggage allowance and allowing itinerary changes for an administrative fee.

For passengers who do not compromise on comfort and wish to accumulate miles, the airline has designed the SEMI FLEX Fare, which reduces the costs associated with possible plan changes and increases travel benefits.

finally, at the top of the new structure is the FLEX Fare, which includes all the commercial benefits of the carrier. This category is especially recommended for business travellers or those facing high unpredictability, as it offers maximum flexibility and full comfort.

With this strategy, LAM intends to make air transport more efficient and aligned with the real needs of the modern consumer, strengthening its position as a leading operator in the region.

Source: MzNews