Kenya’s Ruto hosts Mozambique president at State House Nairobi

President William Ruto has hosted Mozambique President Daniel Francisco Chapo at State House, Nairobi, ahead of his three-day State Visit to Kenya.

Speaking during a live event at State House, Nairobi, on Thursday, March 26, 2026, Ruto highlighted the deep cooperation between Kenya and Mozambique.

On his part, the president noted that Kenya enjoys strong relations with Mozambique, grounded in a shared commitment to deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

“Kenya enjoys strong relations with Mozambique grounded in a shared commitment to deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest,” Ruto said.

In addition, Ruto explained the Kenya Kwanza administration’s move to strengthen trade and economic cooperation, while unlocking untapped and underutilised opportunities.

During the meeting, Ruto announced new measures to remove barriers to trade – tariff and non-tariff – to facilitate greater trade and investment between our two nations.

“We are strengthening our trade and economic cooperation, building on the progress already achieved while unlocking untapped and underutilised opportunities. We are also addressing barriers to trade – tariff and non-tariff – to facilitate greater trade and investment between our two nations,” he added.

Hosted President Daniel Francisco Chapo of Mozambique at State House, Nairobi. We witnessed the signing of cooperation agreements and MoUs on diplomatic training, research and capacity building, correctional services, as well as youth development and sports collaboration. pic.twitter.com/DqHKOGzsaw — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) March 26, 2026

Our cooperation extends to key sectors that drive shared growth and integration, including tourism, clean energy, and aviation as a vital enabler of trade and people-to-people relations, the blue economy and maritime cooperation. Additionally, we are collaborating in… pic.twitter.com/GcwPT0DzJ1 — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) March 26, 2026



State Visit

Chapo arrived in Kenya on Tuesday, for a state visit and was welcomed by the Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, who announced it on his official X account on Tuesday, March 24, 2026.

According to Mudavadi, President Francisco is in the country for a three-day working visit at the invitation of President William Ruto and is on his first visit to Kenya as Head of State.

“Kenya continues to strengthen its global partnerships, and today I welcomed H.E. Daniel Francisco Chapo, President of the Republic of Mozambique, on his arrival for a three-day working visit at the invitation of H.E. President William Ruto, his first visit to Kenya as Head of State,” Mudavadi said.

In addition, the visit will feature high-level engagements aimed at deepening cooperation across key sectors, expanding trade and investment, and advancing the long-standing Kenya–Mozambique partnership anchored on practical, results-driven outcomes.

At the same time, it will also provide an opportunity for the two Heads of State to review bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and global political, economic and security developments.

During his stay, President Fransisco will participate, as a guest of honour, in the 4th Kenya International Investment Conference (KIICO), held from 25 to 27 March 2026 in Nairobi, an event that will bring together global investors, policymakers, and leaders from the private sector.

“President Chapo will also participate as Guest of Honour at the 4th Kenya International Investment Conference (KIICO), scheduled for 25th–27th March 2026 at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre, further reinforcing Kenya’s position as a hub for investment and regional engagement,” Mudavadi added.

Source: People Daily Kenya