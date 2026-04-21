Kenya’s Korir shatters Boston Marathon course record

John Korir broke the Boston Marathon course record on Monday in a Kenyan sweep as compatriot Sharon Lokedi defended her title ​on a chilly day with a gusty tailwind.

Korir won the ‌men’s race for the second straight year, smashing the 15-year-old course record in two hours, one minute and 52 seconds. The top three men all beat the previous record.

Lokedi, meanwhile, won ​the women’s race in two hours, 18 minutes and 51 seconds. ​She set the course record last year in 2:17:22.

In the ⁠men’s competition, a relaxed Korir surged past Ethiopia’s Milkesha Mengesha at the 20-mile mark ​to take control of the race. Korir ran alone for the final six miles, ​breaking the record set in 2011 by compatriot Geoffrey Mutai in 2:03:02.

Korir clocked his last mile of the race in four minutes, 26 seconds. Before crossing the finish ​line, he smiled broadly as he stuck out his tongue in a ​playful gesture.

“I knew I would defend my title, but I didn’t know I’d run that ‌fast,” ⁠Korir told a press conference.

With about five miles to go, Lokedi had Loice Chemnung, also of Kenya, clinging to her pace. But then Lokedi dropped her rival with a blistering surge, running mile splits under four minutes ​and 50 seconds ​in the last ⁠stage of the race.

“I was just like, ‘let me push it and see how it goes,'” Lokedi said. “I left it ​all out there. That’s all I can say.”

Kenyan women ​took the ⁠top four spots. Jess McClain placed fifth in 2:20:49, the fastest time ever for an American woman at Boston.

It was a chilly start to the 130th ⁠running ​of the race, with temperatures at 45 ​degrees Fahrenheit (7 Celsius) on a clear day that offered a tailwind of up to 10 MPH (16 km/h) to the ​runners.

Source: Reuters