Kenya says US Vice President Vance has cancelled planned visit

-U.S. Vice President JD Vance has called off a visit to Kenya planned for later this month after his expected trip to the G20 summit in South Africa was cancelled by President Donald Trump, the East African nation’s government said on Monday.

Vance had planned to visit Kenya, one of Washington’s closest allies in Africa, after attending a Group of 20 summit in South Africa from November 22 to 23.

But Trump said on Friday that no U.S. officials would attend the G20, alleging human rights abuses by South Africa against its white Afrikaner minority, allegations South Africa has repeatedly rejected.

As a result of Trump’s decision, Kenya has been informed that Vance’s visit to Kenya has also been cancelled, Kenya’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Kenya has said it wants to reach a trade deal with the U.S. by the end of this year. Its statement said the cancellation of Vance’s visit would “not affect the strong and enduring ties between our two nations”.

Former U.S. President Joe Biden designated Kenya a major non-NATO ally in 2024, but Nairobi has faced criticism from U.S. lawmakers in recent months over moves to forge closer relations with China.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.