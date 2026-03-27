Kenya, Mozambique sign three MoUs to boost bilateral cooperation

Kenya and Mozambique have signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to strengthen cooperation between the two nations.

They are on diplomatic training, research and capacity building, correctional services, youth development and sports collaboration, and agreements on cooperation.

President William Ruto and President Daniel Francisco Chapo witnessed the signing of the MoUs at State House Nairobi on Thursday.

President Chapo was in Kenya on an Official Visit at the invitation of President Ruto and was the chief guest at the 4th Kenya International Investment Conference on Wednesday, where deals worth $2.9 billion (Ksh.376.5 billion) investments in Kenya were signed.

READ: Kenya: President Ruto, Mozambique’s Daniel Chapo seal US$3 billion investment deals – report

Mozambique’s President Chapo attends OACPS Summit in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea

President Ruto said bilateral talks with President Chapo focused on strengthening the strategic partnership between the two nations.

On trade and economic cooperation, President Ruto welcomed the progress made, saying the two nations will work on unlocking opportunities for expansion and diversification.

“We have identified key areas of growth, including pharmaceuticals, tea, edible oil, cosmetics, industrial products, agro-processing, energy, agriculture, horticulture and business,” he said.

The two leaders agreed to enhance business linkages such as the Kenya-Mozambique Forum as well as address barriers to trade, including tariff and non-tariff barriers.

President Ruto also said the two countries will enhance tourism as a key driver of economic growth, job creation and cultural exchange.

He said this will include collaboration in joint destination marketing, the development of integrated coastal and safari tourism circuits, and the promotion of intra-African travel.

Hosted President Daniel Francisco Chapo of Mozambique at State House, Nairobi. We witnessed the signing of cooperation agreements and MoUs on diplomatic training, research and capacity building, correctional services, as well as youth development and sports collaboration. pic.twitter.com/DqHKOGzsaw — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) March 26, 2026

“By strengthening cooperation between our tourism institutions and private sector stakeholders, we aim to increase visitor flows, diversify our tourism markets, and offer richer and more compelling travel experiences across our regions,” President Ruto said.

On the blue economy and maritime cooperation, the President said the two nations will work towards exploring cooperation between the Port of Mombasa and Mozambique ports to support the development of an integrated East-Southern logistical corridor.

“This will enhance regional connectivity, reduce trade costs and delays, and support industrialisation and export growth,” he said.

The Kenyan President explained that Kenya and Mozambique are exploring ways of working together in harnessing natural gas and coal resources in the southern African country to diversify energy sources to meet Kenya’s energy growing needs.

He pointed out that this would go a long way in mitigating the effects of global shocks on the fuel supply chain in Kenya.

“To support this, we agreed to promote partnerships in energy development, including opportunities in natural gas, while also strengthening collaboration in renewable energy to support a reliable, sustainable, and diversified energy mix,” he said.

Additionally, the President said the two nations are collaborating in counter-terrorism and the promotion of peace, security and stability.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to working with regional and international partners to enhance efforts in combating terrorism.

President Ruto said other areas of cooperation, including aviation as a vital enabler of trade and the need to work towards the return of Kenya Airways to the Nairobi-Maputo route, and the promotion of tourism and people-to-people relations.

The two leaders affirmed their commitment to institutional reforms of the African Union to enhance the efficiency, effectiveness and responsiveness of the institution.

On youth empowerment, President Ruto said Kenya has targeted interventions to expand opportunities for young people.

On his part, President Chapo said the three MoUs will strengthen ties between the two nations, ensuring significant gains for the people.

He said Kenya and Mozambique have signed a total of 20 MoUs over the years that have delivered tangible benefits for the two countries.

President Chapo disclosed that driving licences of the two nations are mutually recognised to allow road travel for citizens.

The Mozambique President said his country will leverage the sports cooperation agreement to have their athletes train in Kenya.

Source: The Citizen, Kenya