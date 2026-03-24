Kenya Airways to add flights as Iran war drives occupancy to 99%

Kenya’s national carrier plans to add flights on a number of routes, after seat occupancy to some destinations rose to a record as passengers switched to the airline to avoid conflict in the Middle East.

Kenya Airways Plc’s load factor, or seat occupancy, has jumped to 99% on some routes from an average 70% at the start of the year, acting Chief Executive Officer George Kamal said in the capital, Nairobi.

“It is the first time at this time of the year,” that we are seeing a load factor exceeding 90%, Kamal said, referring to the low season. “We are already looking to add frequency and we will.”

The US-Israel attack on Iran has disrupted transit through the Middle East hubs forcing travelers from Asia to North America to look at options including Nairobi and Addis Ababa in Ethiopia. Kenya Airways is seeing the highest cabin factors in flights to Europe, US and Asia, Kamal said, adding that the company expects to retain about 40% of the new passengers once the war ends.

Oil plunged on Monday after US President Donald Trump said the nation will postpone military strikes on Iran’s power plants and energy infrastructure for five days.

Meanwhile, the airline has at least 50 days of fuel left and is looking for additional supply, Flight Operations Director Paul Njoroge said, adding that talks are going on with refiners in India to augment its stocks. The African Airlines Association procures fuel for carriers in the region, CEO Kamal said.

The carrier said it transported 400 passengers from the conflict zone on two repatriation flights and is considering another one.

Source: Bloomberg