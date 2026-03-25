Just in: Traffic restored on Mozambique’s N1 in Xai-Xai after six-hour halt – Watch

Road traffic on National Road Number One (N1), in the Nguluzane area of the city of Xai-Xai, has been restored after an interruption of around six hours caused by erosion of one of the road shoulders.

The incident, recorded in Bairro 8, was caused by the force of waters affecting the region, prompting immediate intervention by the National Roads Administration (ANE, IP).

Engineering works focused on sealing the affected area to halt further degradation of the road platform and ensure the minimum safety conditions required for the resumption of traffic. At present, all types of vehicles are able to pass along the section, although authorities stress that the restoration does not yet mean full safety.

Technical teams remain on site to monitor the condition of the infrastructure, as the continued rise in water levels maintains pressure on the restored shoulder.

Source: Miramar