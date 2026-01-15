Just in: INAM issues new red alert for very heavy rains across central and southern Mozambique until Friday

The Mozambican National Institute of Meteorology (INAM) issued today a new red alert for very heavy rains in the central and southern regions, including the city of Maputo, until the end of Friday, amid widespread flooding and high waters.

According to the alert, INAM forecasts “the continuation of heavy rainfall (more than 50 millimetres in 24 hours), locally very heavy (over 100 millimetres in 24 hours), sometimes accompanied by severe thunderstorms,” as well as strong winds, at least until 00:00 on 16 January.

The alert affects several districts in the provinces of Manica and Sofala in central Mozambique, and Inhambane, Gaza, and Maputo in the south. INAM recommends that the population take “precautionary and safety measures in the face of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds.”

In Maputo city, authorities already admit that this is the worst rainy season (October to April) in recent years, with widespread flooding affecting mainly the peripheral neighbourhoods. This is due to rising waters caused by intense and nearly continuous rainfall since December, and the high volume of dam discharge, including from neighbouring countries.

Mozambican authorities today also ordered the evacuation of people from some low-lying areas in the provinces of Gaza and Maputo, due to the risk of flooding following the heavy rains forecast for the coming days.

In a statement, the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD) said it made the decision to order evacuations due to the forecast of heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds in the coming days, predicting a “significant impact” in the provinces of Manica, Tete, Sofala, Inhambane, Gaza, and the city and province of Maputo.

On Wednesday, the National Directorate for Water Resources Management of Mozambique estimated that at least 400,000 people are at risk of compulsory evacuation from their places of residence due to flood risks in Gaza province.

Meanwhile, Mozambican President Daniel Chapo expressed solidarity with the populations affected by the intense rains, which are causing floods and loss of life in some provinces, and acknowledged significant material damage.

Across the country, since the start of the rainy season in October, according to the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction, at least 94 people have died due to heavy rains, with the situation worsening especially since late December.





Source: Lusa