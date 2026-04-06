Just In | Mozambique: Two men shot dead in car at Matola 700

The city of Matola witnessed another episode of armed violence in the early hours of Monday, 6 April, when two young men were shot dead inside their car on the outskirts of the area known as Matola 700.

The incident comes roughly three months after another shooting that shocked the local public, reigniting concerns about security in the area.

According to eyewitnesses, the victims were travelling in a light vehicle, a Ractis, when they were ambushed by armed individuals. The attackers reportedly fired multiple shots in what residents described as a “quick and direct” attack, raising suspicions that it was a premeditated execution.

Preliminary information indicates that the perpetrators were armed with AKM-type weapons, prompting further questions about the level of organisation involved and possible links to criminal networks.

Eco TV reported that local sources suggested the attack occurred without any exchange of words, implying that the victims may have already been targeted by the assailants.

Meanwhile, Miramar reports tat more than 20 shots were fired .

So far, the Mozambican Republic Police have not made an official statement regarding the case. Investigations are ongoing to clarify the circumstances of the crime and to identify those responsible.

We will continue to follow developments and provide updates as soon as information is confirmed by the authorities.

READ: Mozambique: SERNIC officer shot dead in Matola, PRM Commander-General confirms





Source: MzNews / Miramar