Just in: Mozambique government to lift Manica mining ban, with restrictions for gold extraction

The government has decided to gradually lift the suspension of mining activity in Manica province for companies not involved in gold extraction and that comply with legal and environmental standards. The measure aims to safeguard jobs and ensure the continuity of economic activities considered essential in the region, according to the newspaper O País.

The decision was made during the 42nd Ordinary Session of the Council of Ministers, held this Tuesday (16), and the lifting of the mining ban applies exclusively to companies that have demonstrated they do not use chemicals in their extraction processes, do not pollute water resources, and fully comply with environmental requirements established by the authorities.

According to the Executive, the ban remains in place for holders of mining rights operating in gold extraction, particularly in cases associated with practices that harm the environment, such as contamination of rivers and soil with toxic substances.

The government emphasised that the resumption of activity will be accompanied by monitoring and inspection mechanisms to ensure that the operators covered by the measure continue to act within the current legal and environmental parameters.

Beyond mining issues, the Council of Ministers also reviewed reports on Mozambique’s participation in binational summits and high-level visits, which have resulted in strengthened cooperation with various international partners.

Source :Diário Económico / O País