Japan provides emergency relief goods to Mozambique

Emergency assistance to the Republic of Mozambique in response to the damages caused by the heavy rain

January 26, 2026

The Government of Japan has decided, on January 26, upon the request of the Government of the Republic of Mozambique, to provide emergency relief goods (Tents, blankets, plastic tanks, water purifiers, and plastic sheets) through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to the Republic of Mozambique in response to the damages caused by the heavy rain.

In light of the humanitarian perspective and the close relations between Japan and Mozambique, Japan has decided to provide emergency assistance to the Republic of Mozambique to support people affected by the heavy rain.

(Reference) Damage Overview

In the Republic of Mozambique, heavy rains since October have caused extensive damage, and especially the torrential rains that continued since January 9 (local time) have resulted in numerous casualties, including deaths and injuries, and material damage. According to the Mozambican government, as of January 21, the damage includes 122 deaths, approximately 80,000 displaced persons, and a total of approximately 680,000 affected people.

Source: Government of Japan