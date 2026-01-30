Japan funds project to rehabilitate early childhood education infrastructure in Chibuto district, southern Mozambique

A contract signing ceremony for the Project to Rehabilitate Early Childhood Education Infrastructure in Chibuto district, Gaza province, will take place this Friday, 30 January 2026, at 9.30 am, at the Embassy of Japan, located at 2832 Julius Nyerere Avenue, in Maputo.

The ceremony will be attended by His Excellency HAMADA Keiji, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Japan to Mozambique; Her Excellency Jessica Sitoe, Representative of AIDGLOBAL Mozambique; and other guests.

This project will be implemented by Action and Integration for Global Development – AIDGLOBAL and aims to contribute to improving access to pre-school education in Chibuto District through the construction of five fully equipped community preschools, promoting a safe, inclusive, and quality learning environment for children in the community.

The Government of Japan, under its Assistance Programme for Community Projects and Human Security (APC), will finance the project with an amount of US$69,772 (sixty-nine thousand seven hundred and seventy-two US dollars).

Source: Embassy of Japan in Mozambique / Press Release