Japan: Delegation from Mozambique visited Ehime University

Delegation from Mozambique visited Ehime University [Monday, December 8 – Saturday, December 13]

From Monday, December 8 to Saturday, December 13, 2025, a five-member delegation from the University of Education Maputo Universidade Pedagógica de Maputo][, Mozambique, including Rector Ferro Jorge, Dean Arsénio José Mindú, Dean of Science and Mathematics, Ézar Nharreluga, Director of Extension and Innovation, Herieta Massango Director of the Master’s Program in Energy and Environment, and Amelia Munharo, Director of the Finance Department, visited Ehime University.

On December 8 (Mon.), the visiting group visited the attached high school on the Tarumi Campus, observed math and science classes, and exchanged opinions on educational methods and curriculum at the site. In the afternoon, they also observed classes and exchanged opinions at the attached junior high school on the Mochida Campus, where Mr. Yoshihiro Onishi, principal of the attached junior high school, responded to their questions. The visiting delegation deepened their understanding of classroom procedures and the educational environment, and engaged in lively discussions about the educational philosophy and practices of both sides.

In the afternoon of the same day, a courtesy visit to the President was held. The visiting delegation was received by President Hiroshige Nishina, Executive Vice President Kazuhiro Mitsunobu, Special Assistant to the President Osamu Kobayashi, Deputy Director Hideyuki Kurita of the Office of African Engagement, and Dr. Fernando Veronica, a doctoral student of the United Graduate School of Agricultural Sciences. Following the courtesy call at the President’s Reception Room, an invitational banquet was held to deepen exchanges and friendship between the two sides.

During the visit, at the Center for Science Education and Research affiliated with the Faculty of Education, Director Heiwa Mukai explained about STEM education initiatives and the curriculum organization of the Junior Doctor Training School. In addition, at the Institute for International Relations, Mr. Kimiyoshi Yokogawa, Director of Castalia Corporation, participated in an educational demonstration utilizing “ozobot,” a programming learning support robot. This demonstration was held as the 8th Glocal Engagement Study Group organized by the Africa Engagement Promotion Office, and opinions were exchanged on the international use of educational technology. In addition to observing classes at the attached high school and junior high school, the visiting group experienced a wide range of Ehime University’s educational and research environment through tours of the Johoku Campus and various locations on campus, as well as the Ehime University Museum.

This visit was based on the academic exchange agreement signed online in September 2024, and was also an observation tour for the purpose of developing STEM education and peace education at Maputo University of Education. The visit provided a valuable opportunity to further strengthen international exchange and educational cooperation between Maputo Institute of Education and Ehime University.

Ehime University is a Japanese national university in Matsuyama, Ehime Prefecture, Japan.

Source: Ehime University, Faculty of Education Elementary Schools, Junior High Schools, Science Education Research Center, Senior High Schools, Institute for International Relations