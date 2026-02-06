J4 Branch: Logistics at the core of EUMAM MOZ mission support

Responsible for ensuring that the Mission has the resources, infrastructure and support it needs to operate effectively, the J4 Logistics Branch plays a central role in sustaining the European Union Military Assistance Mission in Mozambique (EUMAM MOZ) activities across all areas of responsibility.

Within the framework of the EUMAM MOZ, the J4 Branch, integrated into the Commander’s Headquarters, is responsible for providing all necessary logistics support to ensure mission accomplishment.

The J4 Branch is led by Major (OF-3) César Palomo Bernardos from the Spanish Army, who heads the cell and oversees all logistical functional areas, including supply, Real Life Support (RLS), transport, engineering and mission infrastructure. In this role, he ensures close coordination with other staff branches to deliver the required support, ranging from the procurement of essential mission materials in collaboration with J8 – Finance and Budget Branch, to coordinating transport of material and personnel in coordination with J7 for the education and training of the Mozambican Defence Armed Forces (FADM), or facilitating the transport of specialised equipment, such as satellite antenna containers, in support of J6 – Communications and Information Systems Branch to enhance EUMAM MOZ communications capabilities.

Captain (OF-2) Milos Rajkovic from the Serbian Army serves as the Infrastructure Officer, coordinating the maintenance of all facilities under EUMAM MOZ’ responsibility. This includes the EUMAM MOZ Headquarters as well as the training facilities in Katembe and Mavalane. His duties encompass providing technical advice on Quick Impact Projects (QIP), conducting site surveys, overseeing project lifecycles from reception to quality assurance, and ensuring both preventive and corrective maintenance. In addition, he manages the infrastructure inventory and acts as the EUMAM MOZ focal point for environmental matters.

Transport support within the mission is led by OR-9 Nicola Ragno from the Italian Navy. He is responsible for managing the EUMAM MOZ vehicle fleet and its maintenance, ensuring constant operational readiness. His role also includes coordinating all terrestrial and aerial movements of personnel and materiel within the Area of Operations, a key contribution to the mission’s mobility and effectiveness.

OR-8 Pedro Oliveira from the Portuguese Army is responsible for goods and services within the J4 Branch, with a focus on local procurement and resource exploitation. He coordinates with local suppliers to acquire all material and equipment required for the operation of EUMAM MOZ, ranging from general office supplies to high-security safes for sensitive materiel, as well as the provision of bottled water for mission personnel.

Completing the J4 team, OR-8 Mário Sendim from the Portuguese Navy acts as the EUMAM MOZ Real Life Support (RLS) coordinator. His responsibilities include accommodation and catering arrangements, not only for permanent EUMAM MOZ personnel but also for visitors and collaborators requiring temporary lodging while supporting the mission.

Through its wide-ranging responsibilities and constant coordination, the J4 Branch provides the logistical backbone that enables EUMAM MOZ to carry out its mandate effectively and sustainably.

Source: European Union Military Assistance Mission in Mozambique (EUMAM MOZ) / Media Release