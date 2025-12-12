Italy’s Prime Minister Meloni meets Mozambique’s President Chapo in Rome — Watch

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni received on Thursday at Palazzo Chigi the President of Mozambique, Daniel Francisco Chapo.

The meeting between the two leaders, as the 50th anniversary of Mozambican independence and the establishment of diplomatic relations is recalled, confirmed the centrality of the bilateral partnership and made it possible to reaffirm the shared commitment to implementing the numerous joint initiatives under the Mattei Plan, which address each of the sectors of the strategy: from access to energy to sustainable agriculture, from vocational training to support for digitalisation and the strengthening of health services.

The two leaders also agreed to work on intensifying trade relations, given the complementarity of their respective economic structures and in light of the central role played by ENI in the exploitation and production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the development of Mozambique.

Also, in the presence of the leaders, agreements were concluded for strengthening bilateral cooperation in the field of judicial assistance, civil protection and digitalisation.

The meeting also provided an opportunity for Prime Minister Meloni to support the inclusive national dialogue promoted by President Chapo.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the two leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening the security framework in the northern provinces of Cabo Delgado.

Source: Governo Italiano, Presidenza del Consiglio dei Ministri / Press Release