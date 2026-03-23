Italy’s Meloni to travel to Algeria as Iran war disrupts Qatar LNG supplies

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will travel to Algeria this week as Rome looks ‌to secure alternative gas supplies amid prolonged disruptions in ‌deliveries from Qatar.

The prime minister’s office said Meloni will be in Algiers on ​Wednesday, without giving a detailed schedule for the official trip.

Algeria is one of the countries Italy is in talks with to secure gas supplies after Iranian strikes on Qatar appeared to have halted its ‌exports for an extended ⁠period, Energy Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin said on Friday.

The minister said Italian state-controlled energy companies were ⁠talking to suppliers from Algeria, the United States and Azerbaijan to receive more gas, and the government was trying to assist them.

Algeria ​has become ​one of Italy’s top gas ​suppliers after Rome moved ‌to replace Russian gas following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and now covers around 30% of the country’s annual gas consumption.

Qatar used to cover around 10% of Italy’s consumption, but after Iranian attacks it told Italian customer Edison it would not ‌be able to fulfil its contractual ​obligations for April.

The pause in supplies is ​likely to be longer-lasting ​after gas facilities were hit hard last week, ‌QatarEnergy’s CEO said.

State-controlled energy group ​Eni, which has ​long-term contracts with Algeria, said on Friday it was receiving volumes within the terms of existing contracts.

Meloni met Algeria’s ​president in July ‌2025 in Rome when several business deals were signed in ​the sectors of energy and telecommunications.

Source: Reuters