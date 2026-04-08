Italy’s Eni discovers 2 trillion cubic feet of gas offshore Egypt

Eni has made a gas and condensate discovery offshore Egypt after drilling the ​Denise W‑1 exploration well in the Temsah ‌Concession in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Italian energy group said on Tuesday.

Preliminary estimates indicate about 2 trillion ​cubic feet of gas initially in place ​and 130 million barrels of associated condensates.

The ⁠discovery will help Eni to support Egypt’s ​goal of boosting gas reserves and increasing production, ​the Italian company said.

Egypt’s local gas production has fallen in recent years and the country is currently suffering ​from spillover effects of the Iran war, particularly ​in the energy sector, as it depends on imported fuel.

Eni’s ‌discovery ⁠is located around 70 km (43 miles) offshore in 95 metres (312 feet) of water depth and less than 10 km from existing infrastructure, creating ​substantial synergies ​for a ⁠fast‑track development.

The Denise W‑1 well was drilled following a binding agreement signed ​in July 2025 with Egyptian authorities ​to ⁠renew the Temsah Concession for 20 years.

Eni operates the Denise Development Lease with a 50% working ⁠interest ​alongside BP with operations conducted ​through Petrobel, Eni’s joint venture with Egypt’s state-owned oil company ​EGPC.

Source: Reuters