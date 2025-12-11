Italy–Mozambique: “Strong cooperation and friendship”– Mattarella welcomes Chapo to Rome | Watch

“Mr President, I renew my welcome to Rome. For the Italian Republic, your presence here is an honour, and for me it is truly a great pleasure to be able to speak with you. Your visit highlights the strong cooperation that exists between Mozambique and Italy, and the deep friendship between our peoples as well as our institutions. This year marks the 50th anniversary of our relations, and your visit provides further impetus to strengthen our cooperation.”

This is what the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, said during his meeting at his official residence the Quirinale Palace , with President Daniel Chapo yesterday.

President Chapo arrived in Rome on Tuesday evening, flying directly from Portugal, for a three-day working visit.

President Chapo’s agenda in Rome this Thursday includes a round table organised by the Mozambique–Italy Chamber of Commerce and Confindustria Assafrica & Mediterraneo at 09:20.

Later today, President Daniel Chapo will hold talks with Italy’s Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, at Palazzo Chigi at 12:15 p.m. local time (1:15 p.m. in Maputo).

During his stay in Rome, Daniel Chapo will also meet the Mozambican community residing in Italy.

The visit will culminate with the signing of legal cooperation instruments.

Source: Economy Magazine Italy/Agencia Nova