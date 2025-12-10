Italy-Mozambique: President Chapo to meet Mattarella and Meloni in visit focused on economic development and strategic partnerships – Agenzia Nova

President of Mozambique, Daniel Chapo, began on Tuesday a three-day working visit to Italy, flying directly from Portugal, where he had a busy schedule of engagements. According to a statement from the Italian Presidency, President Chapo’s visit is part of strengthening the friendly and cooperative relations between Mozambique and Italy, with particular focus on economic development and the consolidation of strategic partnerships.

Chapo’s visit includes, on Wednesday, a meeting with the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella, at 5 p.m. local time (6 p.m. in Maputo), during which both Heads of State will review the status of bilateral relations and explore new areas of cooperation. Subsequently, Chapo and Mattarella will lead official talks between delegations of the two countries aimed at deepening political, economic, commercial and cultural cooperation and stimulating investment.

President Chapo’s agenda also includes, on Thursday 11 December, a working meeting at 12:15 p.m. local time (1:15 p.m. in Maputo) with the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, at a time when Italy is establishing itself as a strategic economic partner of Mozambique, driven by the implementation of the Mattei Plan, a development support package in Africa worth several million euros destined for Mozambique, according to information provided by the government.

Among the projects already underway is the Manica agro-food centre, financed by Italy and valued at €35 million, considered one of the key structural investments for the modernisation of Mozambique’s agricultural supply chain.

During his stay in Rome, Daniel Chapo will also visit the Community of Sant’Egidio, regarded as “a long-standing partner institution of Mozambique in the social, humanitarian and peace promotion sectors,” according to the statement.

Another highlight is the dialogue with the Italian private sector. President Chapo is also expected to meet Italian business leaders and representatives of large conglomerates, promoting investment opportunities in Mozambique.

On Thursday 11 December, a round table with Italian companies is scheduled, organised by the Mozambique-Italy Chamber of Commerce and Confindustria Assafrica & Mediterraneo, dedicated to exchanging experiences and presenting opportunities in the national market.

The visit will culminate with the signing of legal cooperation instruments and a meeting with the Mozambican community residing in Italy, as part of an initiative aimed at consulting and strengthening ties with the diaspora.

Source: Agenzia Nova