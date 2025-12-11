Italy-Mozambique business roundtable in Rome strengthens strategic partnership

The Mozambique-Italy Chamber of Commerce (CCMI), in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Mozambique in Rome and Confindustria Assafrica and Mediterranean, organised a Mozambique-Italy business roundtable in Rome on Thursday morning. The event was attended by the President of the Republic of Mozambique, Daniel Francisco Chapo, who is currently in Italy for official visits and to promote investment opportunities in the country.

The roundtable brought together many of Italy’s largest companies in sectors including energy, engineering, construction, logistics, technology, agro-industry, and innovation. The event featured an exchange of experiences and presentations on opportunities in the Italian market. Mozambique is currently one of the main destinations for Italian investments in Africa. Companies such as ENI and Saipem have played a central role in Mozambique’s energy sector, with particular focus on the Coral North FLNG project, whose total investment exceeds $7.2 billion. Other important Italian companies — including Baker Hughes, Renco, CMC Ravenna, Inalca, Ecolibri, and Donelli — operate in sectors such as energy, construction, food industry, logistics, sustainable technologies, and projects with significant socio-economic impact.

Mauriello (Assocamerestero): Supporting companies through our network

“Today’s meeting with the President of Mozambique is a great opportunity for Italian companies, both medium and large-sized, participating in the business meetings, as well as for the many small and micro enterprises in the supply chain that do not operate directly abroad but could certainly benefit from increased Italian presence and investments in Mozambique, which is surely one of the most interesting countries for us within the Mattei Plan,” said Domenico Mauriello, Secretary General of Assocamerestero, in an interview with 9Colonne.

“As the network of Italian Chambers of Commerce abroad, we are at the forefront of supporting companies in this push towards Sub-Saharan Africa,” Mauriello continued. “Our commitment is demonstrated by the recent creation of a new area within the association called Africa and Gulf, aimed at facilitating smoother and more immediate relations between the various Chambers of Commerce in Africa, both North Africa, closer to us through the Mediterranean, and Sub-Saharan Africa, as well as the Gulf region, which is increasingly interested in Africa.”

“Our mission,” Mauriello concluded, “is precisely this: to accompany our companies, regardless of size, in understanding and exploiting the great opportunities the market offers.”

Santi (Chamber of Commerce): Teamwork is working

“Mozambique has a privileged relationship with Italy and Italian companies: the coordinated work with the two embassies, Confindustria, Assafrica, and the Italian Chamber of Commerce shows that this teamwork is working and once again positions Italy as the top foreign investor in Mozambique,” said Simone Santi, President of the Mozambique-Italy Chamber of Commerce, speaking at the roundtable organised today in Rome.

“Mozambique is a growing country, with a young new President and a technically prepared government implementing a reform plan that will help change the mindset of some entrepreneurs who think investing here is risky,” Santi concluded. “It represents an opportunity for all Italian companies.”

Silli: Strengthening partnership for shared growth

“Our presence here reflects how strategic we consider the strengthening of the partnership between Italy and Mozambique, within the framework of the Mattei Plan. The visit of the Mozambican President confirms the importance of cooperation in this anniversary year,” said Giorgio Silli, Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs.

“A cooperation framework agreement is being finalised,” Silli noted. “This roundtable is not just an institutional meeting but an opportunity for new ideas and projects.”

According to Silli, “The potential is enormous. We want to support our companies in Mozambique, foster the development of the country’s industry, and strengthen inclusive growth. Data show we are on the right track: trade has increased.”

“The reforms in Mozambique are moving in the right direction,” Silli emphasised. “We must build the future together. We support the country’s efforts to manage the currency crisis and want to expand cooperation across various productive sectors.”

The Undersecretary added that “the energy sector is one of the pillars of the partnership, along with the role of the private sector. Italy has chosen to accompany this journey, and we are ready to contribute in infrastructure as well.”

“Mozambique can and must become a hub for the entire region, and our productive system is ready to contribute. Another strategic sector is agriculture. Italy is ready to offer technology and know-how,” Silli concluded. “Cooperation can also grow further in security and defence. Our diplomatic representation and Chamber of Commerce are particularly active in the country; promoting shared growth is the right path.”

President Chapo: Together for a new phase of growth

“Italy and Mozambique celebrate this year 50 years of genuine friendship. We also celebrate the 50th anniversary of our national independence. This meeting is not only economic but full of human values. In difficult times, Italy stood by us, a solidarity we will never forget,” declared Daniel Francisco Chapo, President of the Republic of Mozambique.

“In Rome, Mozambique found lasting peace after years of war. This city hosted the complex negotiation process, and in 1992 the peace agreement was signed here. Since then, Rome has been a symbol of our reconciliation and rebirth. Being here and talking about investments and the future means continuing our history, which found in Italy a loyal friend,” Chapo said.

The Mozambican president highlighted “a new phase of development for the country: in recent months, the government has been pushing reforms to make the country more attractive and open to private investment.”

“Our vision for economic independence is based on inclusive and resilient growth,” Chapo added. “We must build the foundations for a competitive economy, aiming to diversify the economy through the development of economic and social infrastructure and the enhancement of human capital.”

According to Chapo, “We need to build a more modern, economically sovereign Mozambique that is open to foreign investment. We want to be a hub to provide electricity to neighbouring countries. We guarantee macroeconomic stability, reduce bureaucracy, and engage in dialogue with the private sector.”

“Mozambique wants permanent partners, not temporary investors. Italian companies have never abandoned Mozambique. We want Italy to be with us in this fight of our time: economic independence. Our invitation to companies is to invest in Mozambique, create jobs, and build a future of shared prosperity with us. We are confident that here in Rome we can start a new story of prosperity.”

Cimmino (Confindustria): Ready to strengthen partnership

“The visit of President Daniel Francisco Chapo represents an important opportunity to strengthen bilateral dialogue between Italy and Mozambique, a country of growing importance not only for its strategic position and natural resources but also for its central role in implementing the Mattei Plan for Africa. As Confindustria, we are committed to supporting our companies in opening new cooperation opportunities in the strategic sectors identified by the government,” said Barbara Cimmino, Vice President for Export and Investment Attraction at Confindustria.

“Italian companies are carriers of quality, innovation, and a co-development model that generates value in the countries where they invest. With this spirit, we can expand and diversify both trade and investment flows towards projects and sectors of common interest,” she added.

“We are ready to consolidate our partnerships in Mozambique and throughout Africa and contribute to building new prospects for shared and long-term growth,” Cimmino concluded.

#Roma | Su indicazione del Min. @Antonio_Tajani il Sottosegretario @GiorgioSilli si è riunito oggi con il Presidente del Mozambico @daniel_chapo24 per una colazione di lavoro dedicata all’approfondimento del partenariato economico e commerciale soprattutto nei settori di… pic.twitter.com/pLq6rITMSx — Farnesina 🇮🇹 (@ItalyMFA) December 11, 2025



Source: Nove Colonne