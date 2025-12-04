IOM chief warns of rising displacement in Mozambique as 100k people flee, urges durable solutions

With more than 100,000 people newly uprooted in recent weeks and over 600,000 still displaced across Mozambique, the Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Amy Pope, is warning that urgent, collective durable solutions are needed to help communities regain stability as the surge strains services and livelihoods.

During a three-day official visit to the country, DG Pope underscored how insecurity in the north and recurrent climatic shocks, including floods, droughts and cyclones, continue to drive displacement and undermine access to services and livelihoods. She called for increased investment in community-led recovery efforts that can help families rebuild, restore essential services, and work toward long-term stability.

“The impact of years of insecurity and climate shocks is still felt deeply across Mozambique,” said DG Pope. “Yet the progress I saw this week shows how communities, when supported, can drive recovery and rebuild a sense of stability. With the right investments, families can regain their footing, strengthen their resilience, and look toward the future with confidence.”

In meetings with H.E. Mr. Daniel Francisco Chapo, President of the Republic of Mozambique, and senior Government officials, DG Pope acknowledged the country’s efforts to bolster resilience and expand economic opportunity for communities affected by displacement. The discussions highlighted how coordinated national and international efforts can reinforce Mozambique’s progress toward recovery and long-term stability.

In Corrane, Nampula Province, DG Pope met with displaced and host families who are working together to rebuild their lives. They shared how practical improvements such as improved housing and a community center, improved water and sanitation services, and access to reliable health care are making daily life safer and more stable.

These projects, led by the community with support from the Government, the National Institute for Mozambique’s Disaster Management and Risk Reduction (INGD), and IOM and United Nations partners are giving families the confidence to start small businesses, return to school, and plan for their future.

Across affected provinces, families and local authorities are advancing these efforts by restoring access to housing, services and livelihoods. Mozambique’s experience in responding to both conflict- and climate-related displacement places the country at the center of regional discussions on resilience and mobility.

During the visit, DG Pope also launched the IOM Mozambique Country Strategy (2024-2028) and the Migration Governance Indicators report, developed jointly with the government. These frameworks outline shared commitments to strengthening migration governance for people on the move. Both tools aim to guide practical, long-term planning so communities can access the services and opportunities they need.

The visit also brought together development finance institutions to explore new mechanisms for financing resilience and sustainable livelihoods. These engagements will inform upcoming regional consultations in South Africa, helping align national priorities with Southern Africa’s broader mobility and development agenda.

DG Pope’s visit highlighted once again IOM’s commitment to supporting government-led and community-driven solutions that strengthen resilience, promote economic inclusion, and contribute to lasting peace and stability across the region. This progress reflects the leadership of communities who are shaping their own future, supported by national and local institutions that are working together to create the conditions for recovery to take root and endure.

