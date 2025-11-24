Investment between Mozambique and Zimbabwe remain below its potential

Álvaro Massingue, chairperson of Confederation of Mozambican Business Associations (CTA), has revealed that trade and investment between Mozambique and Zimbabwe remain below their potential, despite geographical proximity and historical ties.

According to Massingue, who was speaking on Saturday, in Maputo, during the Business Forum between Mozambique-Zimbabwe, between 2018 and mid-2024, Mozambique exported approximately 890 million US dollars to Zimbabwe and imported only 161 million US dollars, less than 3 percent of its total external transactions, while Zimbabwean investments in the country were limited to 46 projects valued at 151 million dollars in the last decade.

“We are living through a decisive moment. Bilateral relations between Mozambique and Zimbabwe have the potential to grow much more. Despite geographical proximity and deep historical ties, trade and investment between our countries do not yet fully reflect this potential”, he said.

Therefore, business forums between the two countries are strategic to transform potential into concrete results and greater dynamism in investment, with a special focus on facilitating cross-border business.

According to Massingue, the data shows that trade and investment between the two countries do not yet fully reflect their potential, despite the 1,200 kilometers of shared border and consolidated historical relations.

He identified investment opportunities in agro-processing, manufacturing, energy, tourism, and logistics, especially through joint ventures and integrated value chains.

Massingue also emphasized the strategic role of transport infrastructure, highlighting the corridors and ports of Beira and Maputo as vital for Zimbabwean trade and for hinterland countries.

“By making these corridors more efficient, reducing logistics costs, simplifying customs processes and digitizing ports, we are developing not only for Mozambique, but for the entire SADC”, he said.

The chairperson also revealed that the ZimTrade initiative in Beira boosted bilateral trade by 23 percent, with particular dynamism in the construction and agriculture sectors. “This type of initiative demonstrates the need for concrete business deals, realistic investments and lasting partnerships.”

For his turn, Secretary of State for Trade, António Grispos, said that bilateral cooperation is important, “and Mozambique has 35 million hectares of arable land, abundant natural resources and logistical infrastructure that facilitates access to the sea for landlocked countries.”

Grispos also highlighted that Zimbabwean investors can benefit from customs and tax exemptions, as well as legal protection, including intellectual property.

He also mentioned ongoing structural reforms, such as the new Private Investment Law, the revision of the Exchange Law and the Labor Law, in addition to tax incentives such as the reduction of VAT to 16 percent and the fixing of the collective income tax at 10 percent for agriculture.

“We hope that this event will serve as a platform to stimulate new trade exchanges, increase investments and consolidate economic cooperation between Mozambique and Zimbabwe,” he said.

The meeting brought together businesspeople, investors and government representatives, allowing for the identification of new partnership opportunities and the promotion of joint economic development.