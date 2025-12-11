Interpol-led global wildlife sting makes record seizures of animals, plants, timber

Operation exposes criminal networks in wildlife trade

Demand for exotic pets drives record live animal seizures

Authorities seize record 5.8 tonnes of bushmeat

Annual value of wildlife crime estimated at $20 bln

Law enforcement agencies from 134 countries seized a record number of illegally traded live animals between September and October, underlining a growing demand for exotic pets, Interpol said in a statement on Thursday.

Nearly 30,000 live animals were seized in a month-long global sting by police, customs, border security, and forestry and wildlife authorities that was dubbed Operation Thunder 2025, the agency said.

A record amount of illegally traded wild animal meat was seized, as well as insects, plants and timber.

Interpol identified some 1,100 suspects, and arrested 24 people in South Africa, two in Vietnam and one in Qatar. It did not elaborate on the arrests.

“Operation Thunder once again exposes the sophistication and scale of the criminal networks driving the illegal wildlife and forestry trade – networks that increasingly intersect with all crime areas, from drug trafficking to human exploitation,” Interpol said.

Authorities globally seized a record 5.8 tonnes of so-called bushmeat, and noted an increase in cases of trafficking from Africa into Europe.

Kenyan officials seized more than 400 kg (881.85 pounds) of giraffe meat while Tanzanian law enforcement recovered zebra and antelope meat and skins valued at about $10,000.

Meanwhile, authorities seized nearly 10,500 butterflies, spiders and insects during the September 15 to October 15 operation, noting a sharp rise in trafficking of exotic arthropods.

“Though tiny in size, these creatures play vital ecological roles. Their removal destabilizes food chains and introduces invasive species or diseases, posing serious biosecurity and public health risks,” Interpol said.

The annual value of wildlife crime is estimated at $20 billion, but the real figure is probably much higher.

Most wildlife trafficking this year involved animal remains, parts and products, often for traditional medicine or foods, Interpol said. However, live animal seizures reached a record high, driven largely by demand for exotic pets, including birds, turtles or tortoises, reptiles and primates, it added.

The operation was coordinated by Interpol and the World Customs Organization.

Source: Reuters