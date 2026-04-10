Integrated training and innovation, EUMAM MOZ driving impact on multiple fronts

In Katembe, a structured and forward-looking training week has commenced as part of the regeneration training of the Mozambican Quick Reaction Forces, reflecting the sustained commitment of European Union Military Assistance Mission in Mozambique to strengthening institutional capacity across multiple domains.

The Transversal Topics Week brings together key thematic areas essential to enhancing performance within the operational theatre. Designed as an integrated training platform, the initiative promotes not only technical proficiency but also the ethical and legal foundations that underpin military conduct.

The opening sessions focused on International Humanitarian Law, delivered in close collaboration with the International Committee of the Red Cross. These sessions reinforced the principles governing the lawful conduct of operations, ensuring that personnel are equipped with a clear understanding of their obligations under international frameworks.

In parallel, Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) sessions were conducted by instructors from the Mozambican Defence Armed Forces, with the support and mentorship of the EUMAM MOZ J9 cell. This joint effort reflects a high level of coordination between partners and highlights the Mission’s role in fostering sustainable knowledge transfer and operational coherence.

The training was delivered to members of the 3rd Quick Reaction Force of the Navy Marines. Beyond strengthening technical competencies, the programme contributes to reinforcing the values, discipline, and professional standards required for effective and responsible military engagement.

A broader series of sessions is to be conducted throughout the week. Upcoming topics will include Human Rights, Gender Perspective Integration, Counterterrorism, and Social Media Online Security—each representing a critical dimension of contemporary operational readiness. Through this comprehensive approach, EUMAM MOZ continues to promote a holistic model of training aligned with international standards and best practices.

Concurrently, in Maputo, EUMAM MOZ has further demonstrated its multidimensional engagement through a technical and scientific initiative at the Heart Institute.

A specialised presentation on the impact of Artificial Intelligence in Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery was delivered to healthcare professionals, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen cooperation between institutions. The session was led by Diogo Oliveira Trindade, a Naval Physician of the Portuguese Navy with expertise in the application of Artificial Intelligence in healthcare.

The briefing provided a comprehensive overview of global developments in AI within the medical field, with particular emphasis on its application in cardiovascular care. Practical use cases and emerging trends were examined, illustrating how AI technologies are contributing to improved diagnosis, treatment planning, and patient monitoring.

Importantly, the session also addressed the challenges associated with the integration of AI into clinical practice, including ethical considerations, algorithmic bias, the need for rigorous scientific validation, and the dependence on technological infrastructure.

A central component of the initiative was an open and constructive exchange with participants, including the Director of ICOR, Maria Beatriz Ferreira. The discussion explored the potential of AI to enhance healthcare delivery in Mozambique, particularly in addressing constraints related to resources and accessibility, while positioning the country to actively engage with emerging medical technologies.

These parallel activities, spanning military training and scientific cooperation, illustrate the comprehensive scope of EUMAM MOZ’s mandate. As a non-executive European Union mission, it remains focused on supporting the operational training cycle, maintenance, and specialised instruction of the Mozambican Defence Armed Forces. Through coordinated action, sustained partnership, and a commitment to excellence across sectors, EUMAM MOZ continues to deliver tangible and lasting impact, contributing to both security and development in Mozambique.

EUMAM Mozambique

EUMAM Mozambique helps the Quick Reaction Forces (QRF) of the Forças Armadas de Defesa de Moçambique (FADM) to achieve a sustainable operational cycle in accordance with International Humanitarian Law no later than June 2026. It combines advising, mentoring and specialised training.

Source: European Union Military Assistance Mission in Mozambique / Press Release