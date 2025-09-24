Industrialisation and local content at the core of MozParks’ message at MGES

The Mozambique Gas & Energy Summit (MGES) provided an important platform to discuss how large-scale LNG investments can accelerate industrialisation and inclusive growth in Mozambique. Contributing to this debate, Onorio Manuel, CEO of MozParks Holding SA, joined the panel “Driving Green Industrialisation in African Economies by Harnessing Resource Wealth and Sustainable Economic Development,” where he outlined how the industrial parks planned for Cabo Delgado, four parks and two logistics bases, are designed to strengthen supply chains, promote local production, create jobs, and build sustainable economic development.

Manuel noted that industrial parks provide the infrastructure, services, and oversight suppliers need to meet international standards while offering investors a stable and predictable environment. “By consolidating suppliers in well-structured platforms, we reduce risks, lower costs, and ensure that local content targets are achieved in practice,” he said.

New legal framework in Cabo Delgado mandates oil & gas suppliers to operate from industrial parks

The MGES offered a platform to address the importance of Cabo Delgado’s new legal framework, which directly addresses how LNG investments can translate into wider economic benefits. The Provincial Government of Cabo Delgado recently approved a legal framework that requires all suppliers and service providers to oil and gas projects to be based inside designated industrial areas.

This framework, developed under the initiative Cabo Delgado Parks, ensures that suppliers operate in organised industrial environments where infrastructure, security, and services are provided in a coordinated way. It also strengthens oversight, safety, and opportunities for local content integration, aligning provincial development with Mozambique’s broader industrialisation agenda.

Companies supplying LNG anchor projects are encouraged to secure their space inside Cabo Delgado’s designated parks to ensure compliance with the new framework and readiness to participate in the region’s growth.

About MozParks

MozParks is a developer and operator of Sustainable Economic Zones, established as a public-private partnership between the African Sustainable Economic Zones Alliance (ASEZA) and Mozambican Government Agency for Investment and Export Promotion (APIEX). MozParks manages parks in Matola and Nampula, with plans for expansion into Cabo Delgado province. To date, MozParks has attracted over 70 companies from 18 countries, contributing to income generation for more than 120,000 people in Mozambique and securing over USD 4 billion in investments.

For more information about MozParks and its initiatives, please visit MozParks Website or contact us at info@mozparks.co.mz.

Source: MozParks / Press Release