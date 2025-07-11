Industrial development in focus: President of the Republic of Mozambique visits Beluluane Industrial Park – MozParks

The President of the Republic of Mozambique, Daniel Chapo, visited the Beluluane Industrial Park today in a key moment that highlighted the importance of industrial development as a driver of economic transformation and job creation in the country.

During the visit, Onório Manuel, Director-General of MozParks, presented an ambitious vision for expanding Mozambique’s industrial ecosystem, including a strategy to develop 20 industrial parks across all provinces, built around anchor projects. The proposed model is based on the success of Beluluane Industrial Park, which currently hosts more than 70 companies and provides jobs for over 12,000 people.

“Beluluane Industrial Park represents what we want for our country. It is the model of industry we aim to develop and replicate in every province, intending to empower youth through job creation and generating tax revenue for the state. During this visit, I had the opportunity to meet Beleza, the park’s largest employer, and witness the launch of a new steel pipe production line by ETG Steel Solution,” said President Daniel Chapo.

The new strategy, led by MozParks, aims to create over 200,000 direct jobs and generate income for more than 2 million Mozambicans through a network of modern, publicly and privately owned industrial parks.

“In my government, MozParks and its strategy of industrialization through industrial parks will have my full support. We are committed to the industrial development of Mozambique, and industry is, without a doubt, one of our top priorities,” stated the President of the Republic, Daniel Chapo.

“This visit represents a crucial opportunity to reflect on what is possible when the public and private sectors work together,” said Manuel. “We are proud to present a model that can foster inclusive growth, attract investment, and create jobs for our youth, starting in Beluluane and expanding to every province in the country.”

MozParks also presented the MozYouth Foundation, its corporate social responsibility arm, which supports youth employment through paid pre-professional internships, training, and career placement linked to industrial growth.

The visit reflects the growing momentum around Mozambique’s industrial future and lays the foundation for ongoing dialogue on sustainable and inclusive national development strategies led by MozParks.

About MozParks

MozParks is a developer and operator of Sustainable Economic Zones, established as a public-private partnership between the African Sustainable Economic Zones Alliance (ASEZA) and Mozambican Government Agency for Investment and Export Promotion (APIEX). MozParks manages parks in Beluluane and Nampula, with plans for expansion into Cabo Delgado province. To date, MozParks has attracted over 70 companies from 18 countries, contributing to income generation for more than 120,000 people in Mozambique and securing over USD 3 billion in investments at the Beluluane Industrial Park in Maputo province.

For more information about MozParks and its initiatives, please visit MozParks Website or contact us at info@mozparks.co.mz.

Source: MozParks / Press Release