Indian naval ship Trikand concludes port call at Maputo, holds joint exercises with Mozambique Navy

Indian Naval Ship Trikand concluded its port call at Maputo in Mozambique on March 29, the Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday, with the visit involving joint training and humanitarian outreach activities.

During the port call, the guided missile frigate undertook professional exchanges and joint exercises with the Mozambique Navy aimed at enhancing interoperability and maritime cooperation.

India also handed over humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) material during the visit in the presence of Mozambique’s Health Minister Ussene Hilario Isse and Indian High Commissioner to Mozambique Robert Shetkintong. A medical camp was organised at the Mozambique Navy Hospital, the ministry said.

Commanding Officer Captain Sachin Kulkarni also met the Indian High Commissioner during the visit.

Following its departure, Trikand carried out joint exclusive economic zone (EEZ) surveillance and training with Mozambique Navy personnel onboard before proceeding for its scheduled deployment.

The ministry said the port call reflects India’s efforts to strengthen maritime engagement in the Indian Ocean Region under its MAHASAGAR initiative.

INS Trikand – Donation of Relief Material & Medicines and Reception (27 March 2026) Indian Naval Ship Trikand is currently on a three-day visit to Maputo. INS Trikand brought HADR material and medicines for the people affected by the recent devastating floods in Mozambique. pic.twitter.com/wgPZQ7DjlM — India in Mozambique (@IndiainMoz) March 28, 2026

INS Trikand’s outreach – at an orphanage in Maputo (28 March 2026) #IndiaMozambique pic.twitter.com/lAuIR3bcYf — India in Mozambique (@IndiainMoz) March 28, 2026

INS Trikand leaving Maputo port for next destination – safe travels #IndiaMozambique pic.twitter.com/2ycRveSMwx — India in Mozambique (@IndiainMoz) March 29, 2026



Source: DD News, India