Indian Naval Ship Savitri arrives in Beira to strengthen India–Mozambique maritime cooperation

In a significant step towards bolstering bilateral relations and maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), Indian Naval Ship (INS) Savitri, an Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) of the Indian Navy, arrived at Port Beira, Mozambique, on November 10, 2025. The vessel received a ceremonial welcome from the Mozambique Navy, symbolising the strong historical and strategic ties between the two nations.

The visit underscores India’s vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) and reaffirms the Indian Navy’s role as a Preferred Security Partner in the Indian Ocean.

Joint training and professional interactions

During its stay, personnel from both navies will participate in joint training sessions and professional exchanges aimed at enhancing interoperability and mutual cooperation.

The collaborative activities will include,

Navigational training and EEZ (Exclusive Economic Zone) surveillance exercises

Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) drills

Damage control and firefighting exercises

These engagements are designed to strengthen operational coordination and promote shared maritime security objectives in the region.

Community outreach and cultural engagements

INS Savitri’s visit also includes several community-oriented initiatives to promote friendship and goodwill.

Key highlights include,

Open ship visits for local citizens to explore the vessel and learn about India’s naval capabilities.

A medical camp organised for the local community, extending humanitarian assistance and healthcare support.

Joint Yoga sessions and friendly Futsal matches between Indian and Mozambican naval personnel to foster camaraderie and cultural exchange.

Symbol of India’s maritime diplomacy

The visit of INS Savitri to Mozambique highlights India’s growing engagement with African coastal nations under its maritime diplomacy framework. It reflects the Indian Navy’s commitment to capacity building, training, and humanitarian outreach in partner nations, contributing to peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region.

Exam-oriented key facts

Ship name: INS Savitri

Type: Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV)

Location: Port Beira, Mozambique

Date of arrival: November 10, 2025

Purpose: Strengthening bilateral maritime cooperation and conducting joint exercises

Activities: EEZ surveillance, VBSS drills, damage control, firefighting, medical camp, Yoga sessions, and sports events

Significance: Reinforces India’s SAGAR vision and its role as a Preferred Security Partner in the Indian Ocean Region

