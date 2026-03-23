Indian drugmakers flood market with cheaper versions of Novo’s Ozempic, Wegovy

At least half a dozen Indian generic drugmakers launched cheaper versions of Novo Nordisk’s blockbuster diabetes drug Ozempic and weight‑loss drug Wegovy over the weekend, at globally unmatched ‌prices and slashing treatment costs by about 70%.

The patent for semaglutide, the active ingredient in Novo’s ‌drugs, expired in India last week, paving the way for drugmakers to flood the market with dozens of brands.

Analysts expect more than ​40 Indian drugmakers to launch over 50 cheaper variants.

Large Indian drugmakers are racing to capture a share of the global obesity market, projected to be worth about $100 billion by the end of the decade. They are eyeing overseas markets, including Canada, Brazil, Latin America, and Turkey, for future launches.

Here is a list of Indian drugmakers that have ‌launched generic semaglutide in recent days:

Sun Pharmaceutical

India’s largest drugmaker by revenue launched semaglutide injectable under the brand name Noveltreat for chronic weight management in five dose strengths from 0.25 mg to 2.4 mg and ⁠Sematrinity in two dose strengths for type 2 diabetes. Noveltreat is expected to cost around 900 to 2000 rupees ($9.58-$21.30) for weekly treatment, and Sematrinity will cost 750 to 1300 rupees ($7.99-$13.84), the company said.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

The Hyderabad-based drugmaker launched semaglutide ​under the ​brand name Obeda for diabetes in 2 mg and ​4 mg dose strengths in a disposable pen ‌device format. Each pen of both strengths will deliver a minimum of four weekly doses and cost about 4200 rupees ($44.73) per month, the company said.

Zydus Lifesciences

The company launched generic injectable semaglutide under three different brand names- Semaglyn, Mashema, and Alterme – for diabetes and obesity treatment in a reusable pen device. The average monthly cost of the treatment will be approximately 2,200 rupees ($23.43), the company said.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals

The company launched an oral and injectable ‌semaglutide drug under the brand names Sembolic and Semalix. The ​starting price for the injectable drugs would be 3,999 rupees ($42.59) per ​month, the company said.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark launched injectable semaglutide, ​branded as GLIPIQ, in vial and pen formats for diabetes treatment. The vial is estimated to ‌cost around 1,300 to 1,760 rupees for a ​month’s usage. ($13.84-$18.74).

Alkem Laboratories

The company said ​its semaglutide, launched under three brand names – Semasize, Obesema, and Hepaglide – will be available in a pre-filled disposable injection pen and cost starting at 1,800 rupees ($19.17) per month.

Eris Lifesciences

The company launched generic semaglutide in a vial ​format named ‘Sundae.’ The starting price for ‌the multi-dose vials is 1,290 rupees ($13.74) per month. Eris is also in partnership with Natco Pharma, ​which has also launched its own generic semaglutide, for commercial manufacturing of the drug.

Source: Reuters