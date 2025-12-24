INAM warns of heavy rain and thunderstorms across six Mozambique provinces on Wednesday, Christmas Eve

The National Institute of Meteorology (INAM) forecasts the continuation of adverse weather in the provinces of Sofala, Manica, Tete, Zambézia, Nampula and Niassa on Wednesday, Christmas Eve.

A statement from INAM predicts that this weather will bring heavy rainfall of 50 millimetres within 24 hours, locally very heavy with more than 75 millimetres in the same period, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

The adverse conditions will affect all districts of the provinces of Sofala and Manica, as well as the districts of Doa, Changara, Cahora Bassa, Magoe, Moatize, Chiuta, Angónia, Tsangano, Marávia, Zumbo, Mutarara, Macanga, Chifunde and the city of Tete, in Tete province; the districts of Nicoadala, Inhassunge, Mopeia, Namacurra, Maganja da Costa, Chinde, Luabo, Morrumbala, Milange, Gurué, Lugela, Mulevala, Namarrói, Ile, Gilé, Pebane, Mocubela, Derre and the city of Quelimane, in Zambézia province, all in the central region of the country.

In Niassa province, in the northern region of the country, the adverse weather will affect the districts of Mecula, Marrupa, Sanga, Muembe, Majune, Maúa, Cuamba, Metarica, Mecanhelas, Mandimba, Ngauma, Chimbonila, Nipepe and the city of Lichinga.

“In Nampula province, the districts of Malema, Lalaua, Mecuburi, Rapale, Murrupula, Eráti, Nacarroa, Muecate, Rapale, Mogovolas, Meconta, Memba, Ribaué, Nacala, Mongicual, Mossuril, Liupo, Angoche, Larde, Moma, Monapo and the city of Nampula will also be affected,” the INAM statement reads.

In view of the heavy to locally very heavy rainfall accompanied by severe thunderstorms, INAM recommends adopting precautionary and safety measures, including avoiding crossing flooded areas and riverbeds, exercising increased caution on roads, protecting vulnerable property and infrastructure, and following meteorological updates issued by the competent authorities.

