INAM warns of more heavy rain in southern and central Mozambique through Saturday

The National Institute of Meteorology (INAM) has issued a warning for heavy, locally very heavy rain with thunderstorms over the next 24 hours in the southern and central regions of the country.

INAM predicts continued moderate to heavy rainfall exceeding 50 millimetres, locally very heavy with over 100 millimetres, sometimes accompanied by severe thunderstorms and gusty winds in the provinces of Maputo, Gaza, Inhambane, Sofala and Manica, including the cities of Maputo and Matola.

Additionally, light to moderate rain with occasional thunderstorms is expected to continue in the provinces of Tete and Zambézia.

INAM advises taking precautionary and safety measures.

Source: Domingo