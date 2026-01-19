In Maputo suburbs residents seek help among flooded homes, streets

While the centre of Maputo has withstood several days of uninterrupted heavy rain, requests for help were multiplying on Friday in the outlying neighbourhoods, with hundreds of houses flooded, streets turned into lakes and the same phrase on every corner: “We are in a bad way.”

“All [the houses] are full of water. No cars can get through,” Hélio Luís, who lives off odd jobs in the Hulene B neighbourhood on the outskirts of Maputo, tells Lusa, soaked to the skin.

“Floods, boss,” he says, trying to explain the huge lake that used to be the dirt road that took him home and now receives water from the heavy rains of the last few days, accumulated in a nearby retention basin, which in turn has also exhausted its capacity, turning roads into rivers.

At least 103 people have died and 173,000 have been affected since the start of the rainy season in Mozambique, with 1,160 homes completely destroyed, the government said today, declaring a national red alert.

In Hulene B, as in other outlying neighbourhoods, the situation has been worsening for a week. “We have to wade through the water,” says Hélio, appealing: “We really need help. We can’t even get through, I don’t know how we’re going to work, we’re not eating anything.”

Benito Albino almost had to swim to get from his house to the main street after another sleepless night with six people inside his flooded home.

“I’ve been bailing water out since 4 a.m. Water got into the house. It ruined a lot of things, we’re asking for help,” he pleads, criticising the situation of the retention basin, which residents claim is exacerbating the problem by not draining the water properly.

“They don’t do maintenance, they don’t clean it,” he complains.

And with the water flowing like rivers, rubbish arrives, at a time of collection crisis, with waste accumulated for several weeks in the neighbourhoods: “The rubbish arrives here in our homes, we are getting sick.”

“We are asking for help, we are suffering,” insists Benito Albino.

On the other side of the Hulene B neighbourhood, Flávio Justino, a carpenter, is on the street, outraged.

“This basin doesn’t drain water from this area, when it receives water, it stays right there,” he says, explaining part of the problem, which affects hundreds of families in that neighbourhood alone.

“Create a ditch for the water to drain somewhere,” he appeals, insisting: “There is no maintenance.”

Like so many families, he has lost practically everything in his home.

“My house is in bad shape. The water is already inside. We have no idea what we can do,” he says, asking for “a place for the public to go.”

Losses that Constância Jemilanga and her three children have experienced first-hand in the last few days. The water took almost everything they had in their home, next to the main road in the same neighbourhood.

“Since it started raining, it’s been full of water (…) We’re having a hard time, the children are in the water, today we woke up and the house was full of water inside. We can do nothing, the beds are full of water,” she laments, discouraged, asking for help.

“If the government hears us, we are asking for help,” she says, fearing for the coming days: “This rain is not going to stop today, they are saying it is still going to start over there, you see?”

In the neighbouring neighbourhood of Magoanine A, Noémia Mondlane, a domestic worker wearing wellington boots, walks down the street to what used to be her home, now completely flooded. Almost two years ago, during the rains, she had to leave. Now that she was thinking of returning, the rains of the last few days and the lack of drainage in the basin, which accumulates water without draining it, have ruined her plans.

“These days things are more difficult because of the road. The road is not helping us, all the water that comes from Mahotas [neighbouring area] comes here and we are suffering,” she explains, calling for urgent drainage of the basin, which is causing water to invade homes because it cannot drain away.

While the city is coping with the impact, with several drainage works in recent months having an effect, the neighbourhoods are experiencing the nightmare of widespread rain and flooding. These different realities do not convince Noémia.

“There is no owner here unaffected. We are suffering here,” she says, confessing that she will have to continue to “live on favours, here and there,” together with her four children, thanks to her neighbours.

As she looks desolately at what little is visible of the house, apart from the roof and half a door, she vents that she has lost a lot during this time. “I lost some things, others I rescued with the help of neighbours. Others were taken by thieves, opportunists.”

Manuel Armando, also a resident of Magoanine A, is currently living at the Graça Machel School, on the other side of the retention basin.

Since April, the school has been his home, temporarily rehoused, and when he hoped to return, the heavy rains, practically since the end of December, put a stop to his expectations and the place was once again filled with dozens of displaced families. Others arrive there to enrol for the 2026 school year, which starts in two weeks.

“We are waiting to see what the government can do. Living like this is not comfortable,” he says, while expressing concern about the arrival of pupils for the new school year.

“We have to wait to go to the toilet, shave, and do our business,” he explains.

And if this cohabitation is already difficult today, with so many different families in a small space, forcing them to cook in the playground, he doesn’t know what it will be like from February onwards.

“Accommodation and classes at the same time. In February, we have to make room for the pupils, who are the owners of the house. It’s going to be difficult,” says Manuel, worried.

There were 96 families at that school a few months ago, but some left weeks ago. Since Monday, almost all of them have returned because their homes “were flooded.”

“When they left, opportunists also vandalised their homes,” he says, without hiding the unanimous desire felt there: “The desire is to return [home] again.”

“It’s been raining every day, it stopped for a while, but now it’s raining again,” observes 60-year-old Adélia Manuel. She lost her home in Magoanine A and now only asks for “a piece of land to stay on” with her daughter, far from the floods.

“I don’t want to stay at the school any longer,” she says, devastated.

