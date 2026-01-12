Impressive Nigeria outplay Algeria to book semi-final spot

Strikers Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams grabbed second-half goals as Nigeria powered to a deserved 2-0 victory over Algeria in Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final to set up a meeting with hosts Morocco in the last four.

Osimhen steered home a long cross from the left by Bruno Onyemaechi two minutes into the second half as Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane made a bizarre jump to try and stop the effort but ended up getting his angles wrong and conceding an easy goal.

Adams increased Nigeria’s lead 10 minutes later as Osimhen unselfishly fed him the ball and he took it round Zidane before placing it into an empty net.

It was an impressive performance by Nigeria, who two months ago missed out on World Cup qualification, as they overwhelmed their opponents from the start at the Grand Stade de Marrakech, looking more determined, quicker around the field and stronger in the challenges, and denying their opponents a single scoring chance.

“The victory was deserved. The match was fantastic, and I am very happy with the win,” said Nigeria coach Eric Chelle.

Algeria were already hanging on grimly in the first half with Nigeria having good chances to be ahead at the break.

Algeria centre back Ramy Bensebaini cleared off the line in the 29th minute from Calvin Bassey after the depth of Ademola Lookman’s free kick was misjudged by Zidane and the Nigeria full back was able to steer an effort goalward from a tight angle.

Nigeria miss chances to secure bigger victory

Bensebaini hooked it clear, although television replays looked to show the whole circumference of the ball had crossed the line.

A VAR check in the absence of goalline technology, however, did not award a goal.

In the 37th minute, a poor clearance from Zidane to full back Aissa Mandi was intercepted by Alex Iwobi who quickly fed the ball to Adams, but the Sevilla striker’s left-footed effort missed the target with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Adams also headed against the upright in the 82nd minute as Osimhen’s enterprise and persistence again set him up with a clear chance.

Algeria had been forced to play extra time before winning their last-16 clash against the Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday and the exertion could have been the reason many of their key players turned in listless performances. In contrast, Nigeria had a comfortable 4-0 win over Mozambique on Monday.

“I don’t want to go into too many details, but Nigeria were better. The Nigerian team showed the individual skills they possess, and physically we were behind. We tried to come back in the second half, but we couldn’t reach the level we needed in attack,” said Algeria coach Victor Petkovic.

Nigeria, who have reached the last four 17 times in the last 20 tournaments they have qualified for, will take on Morocco in Rabat in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters