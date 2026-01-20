IMF raises growth outlook for sub-Saharan Africa to 4.6% in 2026 and 2027

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has upgraded its growth forecast for sub-Saharan African economies, now expecting growth of 4.6% this year, following a 4.4% expansion recorded last year.

“Growth is expected to accelerate in sub-Saharan Africa, from 4.4% in 2025 to 4.6% in 2026 and 2027, supported by macroeconomic stabilisation and reform efforts in major economies,” reads the report on the update of the World Economic Outlook, published Monday in Brussels.

In October 2025, when presenting the World Economic Outlook report, the IMF projected this region—home to most African Portuguese-speaking countries—to grow by 4.1% and 4.4% in 2025 and 2026 respectively, meaning there is a slight upward revision of 0.2 percentage points for this year and 0.1 percentage points for 2027.

Globally, the IMF projects growth to remain resilient at 3.3% in 2026 and 3.2% in 2027, representing a small upward revision of 0.2 percentage points for 2026 and no change for 2027 compared with the October 2025 edition.

This steady performance results from “a balance of divergent forces,” the Fund notes, explaining that “obstacles arising from changes in trade policies are offset by favourable factors from increased technology-related investments, including artificial intelligence (AI), especially in North America and Asia.”

Additionally, the impact of fiscal and monetary support, broadly favourable financial conditions, and the adaptability of the private sector are also highlighted.

