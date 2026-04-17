IMF approves 10-month staff-monitored program for Zimbabwe

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday it has approved a 10-month Staff-Monitored Program for Zimbabwe focusing on maintaining recent stabilisation gains and improving macroeconomic management.
The lender cut its 2026 growth forecast for the African continent to 4.3% in its global outlook on Tuesday, warning that energy importers without a strong resource buffer would come under particular strain.
The economic fallout from the Middle East war and a collapse in foreign aid are pushing more African countries to the Fund, the IMF said earlier in the day.
Source: Reuters