Humanitarian aid received in support of flood affected areas in the Kruger National Park

The Kruger National Park has received humanitarian aid to support communities, staff and guests affected by the recent flooding in area. The assistance, which includes food and personal hygiene parcels, water, blankets, cleaning materials, dehydrated soup hampers and financial support will contribute significantly to ongoing relief and recovery activities.

To date, the support was received from the SANParks Honorary Rangers (through donations of funds and goods from Checkers Nelspruit, Pick n Pay Nelspruit and Malelane as well as Spar Nelspruit, Christian Aid Relief (CARE), Gift of the Givers Foundation, DLS Safari, MUBZ Relief, Ford Nelspruit and private entities, whose timely intervention has helped address the immediate and urgent needs of vulnerable households impacted by the floods. Since 19 January 2026, approximately 1500 hampers have been distributed to those most in need within KNP.

This humanitarian support forms part of broader efforts to alleviate hardship, restore dignity, and promote resilience within affected communities within the KNP as well as along the Kruger’s boarders. The Kruger National Park remains committed to working with partners to ensure transparent, fair, and efficient distribution of all donated resources.

The recent launch of the SANParks’ Kruger Recovery Fund through the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment is meant to receive donations to aid the recovery and rebuilding efforts within the KNP to ensure the long-term sustainability of the Kruger National Park as a national heritage asset, economic driver, and symbol of South Africa’s commitment to conservation amidst climate risks.

We extend our sincere appreciation to all donors, partners, and volunteers for their solidarity and continued support during this challenging time.

Announcement of Kruger Recovery Fund bank details

On 22 January 2026, the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Mr Willie Aucamp (MP), announced the establishment of the Kruger Recovery Fund, following the severe flooding that has caused extensive damage across Kruger National Park.

In his address, the Minister emphasised the strategic importance of Kruger National Park, not only as the flagship of SANParks and a cornerstone of the organisation’s financial and conservation sustainability, but also as a national asset of global significance to South Africa’s biodiversity, tourism economy, community socio economic significance to various communities as well the protection of our natural and cultural heritage.

The Minister further stressed the urgency of restoring the park in light of the Park’s 100-year celebration, underscoring that this milestone represents more than an anniversary. It is a moment to reaffirm Kruger National Park’s legacy, resilience, and future for generations to come.

Given the scale of the destruction, the Minister highlighted the critical need for external assistance, noting that the recovery required exceeds the park’s immediate internal capacity.

To this end, SANParks announced the official banking details of the Kruger Recovery Fund, through which donations can be made by the public, partners, and stakeholders to support rehabilitation and restoration efforts. This fund will be audited by three independent and reputable audit firms.

Staff are encouraged to rally behind this noble initiative, which seeks to restore essential infrastructure, safeguard livelihoods, and ensure the long-term sustainability of Kruger National Park and SANParks as a whole.

We thank all employees, particularly those in KNP, who in the face of a natural catastrophic event have shown continued resilience, dedication, professionalism and commitment at all costs to save human lives during a challenging period.

Account Name: Kruger Recovery Fund

Name of Bank: First National Bank

Account Number: 63192806091

Branch Code: 250345

Branch Name: Pretorius Street 098

SWIFT Code: FIRNZAJJ

Reference: Donor’s Name

For any additional enquiries and submission of POPs please email krugerfund@sanparks.org

The road to recovery begins now. The DFFE Minister has launched the official Kruger Recovery Fund to help our beloved park bounce back from the recent floods. How you can help:

We are calling on all nature lovers to donate to the official Kruger Recovery Fund. 100% of proceeds… pic.twitter.com/cTIQi3dVNM — Environmentza (@environmentza) January 23, 2026

Source: South African National Parks (SANParks) / Press Release