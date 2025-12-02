How the mbira is reclaiming its place in Mozambique’s music scene through the talented hands of resilient artists

The mbira, an ancestral Mozambican instrument, is gaining expression among young people and cultural projects, halting its disappearance previously associated with backwardness or rurality. It is strengthening generational transmission and reinforcing its artistic role through the efforts of determined advocates.

“I call it exaltation because the mbira is active. If it were not active, it would not be exalted,” cultural manager Júlio Mariquel told Lusa. He is the director of the Mbira Festival, now in its ninth edition in Maputo, highlighting the purpose of celebrating the instrument he himself teaches to young people.

Made of metal lamellae mounted on a wooden board, amplified by a resonating box, the instrument produces hypnotic and melodic sounds. The more compact nyunga nyunga variant has between 15 and 17 lamellae, and the term “mbira,” from the Shona languages (central Mozambique), means to pluck or play with thumbs, based on a technique primarily involving the thumbs.

“We produce the festival, the Mbira Festival, annually as a way to bring the mbira instrument into the lives of Mozambicans (…) We are the resistance. That is why we always say the mbira continues,” he points out.

Among the new generation of mbira players, Mariquel highlights a 14-year-old boy who began learning the instrument last year and now performs with the Nghothi group. This example illustrates the impact of workshops dedicated to the mbira, which bring children and young people closer to the instrument.

“It is a result of many trained here in Maputo city,” says Mariquel, recalling that the nyunga nyunga mbira gained great visibility in Zimbabwe after musician and teacher Jack Tapera, who worked on the railways in Tete, took the instrument with him.

“Zimbabweans, since their colonial period, always had space for cultural expression; they developed it, took it to the Mbira Academy, which is still known today. I refer to the nyunga nyunga mbira,” says the cultural manager, underlining that this international diffusion contrasts with the long period during which the instrument lay dormant in Mozambique.

According to him, this dormancy began to be reversed after independence, with initiatives related to nationalisations and the encouragement of traditional arts during the government of the first President, Samora Machel (1933–1986). Cultural movements, workshops, and military and community groups stimulated the recovery of local instruments.

“The mbira exists in other parts of Africa too, and it has other names, such as quissanje in Angola, dzavadzimbo also in Zimbabwe, and Matepe. So, the mbira goes by different names across Africa,” he states, highlighting the role of masters in expanding teaching of the instrument in Maputo and training new generations.

The Mbira Festival director explains that the risk of the instrument disappearing was real at various points in recent history, marked by the stigmatisation of traditional practices.

“What almost made the instrument disappear was the devaluation of local culture and the lack of spaces for circulation,” he says, recalling that playing the mbira was once associated with backwardness or rurality, discouraging new learners.

Mariquel, 32, describes his own relationship with the mbira as an example of this oral transmission: “I started taking lessons in 2008. Before that, I used to fiddle with my brother’s mbira secretly. Then he decided to teach me seriously.”

He adds that today the mbira “is being exalted through the festival and preserved through workshops for children and adults.”

Despite its growth in Maputo, the instrument’s presence in the country is uneven. Mariquel points to strong examples in Manica, Sofala and Cabo Delgado but recognises that in provinces like Gaza and Niassa the practice is barely visible.

“Media outlets do not reach the places where the mbira is played as such. Our public and cultural policies also do not provide the space needed for the instrument to develop or to reach what the majority of the national or international population expects in terms of coverage,” he laments.

The number of players nationwide is unknown, but Mariquel argues a survey should be conducted to preserve the instrument. “There is no grassroots survey to understand how many players exist in each district, locality, town or province, so we can then total them at a national level,” he explains, adding that the survey has not been done due to lack of resources.

Still, the Mbira Festival has created mechanisms to identify new talent, with castings, open sessions and workshops welcoming beginners. However, the lack of media references and the absence of the instrument in schools are, according to the director, factors that continue to place the mbira at risk: “Children cannot like what they do not see. If there is no mbira on television or in school curricula, young people will not recognise it as part of their identity.”

The continuity of the instrument, he argues, also depends on consistent public policies: “Enthusiasm is not enough. It is necessary to integrate the mbira into artistic education, support craftsmen and guarantee its presence in cultural spaces,” he says, noting that lack of funding limits the reach of community initiatives and festivals.

In a context of cultural revitalisation, the Mbira Festival functions as a platform for training, presentation and discussion, bringing together emerging musicians, researchers and craftsmen. The event combines the instrument with theatre, poetry and visual arts, reinforcing its presence in the Mozambican artistic world.

This year’s edition, running since 15 November, includes jam sessions, performative debates, youth workshops and exhibitions in venues such as Café Gil Vicente, Piriquitas Gallery, Mafalala Museum and the Mozambican Musicians Association.

On Saturday, 6 December, a concert at the Mozambican Musicians Association (AEMO) in Maputo will bring together experienced and newly trained mbira players.

