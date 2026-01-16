House collapses in Maputo’s Polana Caniço neighbourhood; others at risk – Notícias

A house collapsed in the early hours of Friday (16 January), and others are at risk of the same fate, in the Polana Caniço neighbourhood of Maputo city.

Flávio Juvêncio, a resident of Polana Caniço, said he is very concerned because the embankments could give way at any time, despite the municipality having diverted the flow of rainwater to minimise the impact.

The municipal executive visited the site of the incident to express solidarity with the family that lost their belongings and to ensure temporary accommodation for them.

Source: Notícias