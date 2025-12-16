Hollard Seguros Moçambique delivers strong 2025 performance

Hollard Seguros has reported a solid performance for the financial year ending 30 June 2025, confirming its position as one of Mozambique’s leading insurers. The financial year was positively impacted by the acquisition of Global Alliance Seguros, SA which demonstrates the company’s commitment to a growth strategy in the Mozambican insurance market.

Hollard Seguros with 297.4 million MZN and Hollard Vida with 54.5 contributing to the Hollard Moçambique group’s total net profit of 351.9 million MZN, reaffirming the company’s operational strength, underwriting discipline, and sustained market expansion. The integration of Global Alliance Seguros further boosted Hollard’s market footprint, operational capacity, and customer reach, contributing to a broader and more competitive portfolio.

Despite a challenging macroeconomic context, characterised by reduced interest rates and the increase in mandatory reserves imposed by the central bank, Hollard Seguros continued to deliver resilient results. The higher reserve requirements contributed to reduced lending activity in the market, which in turn affected credit life and mortgage life insurance. Although these conditions placed pressure on investment income across the insurance sector, Hollard Seguros’ strong fundamentals ensured a stable financial outcome.

For the period under review, Gross Written Premium for Hollard Vida was 590.9 showing a 1% year-on-year reduction and Hollard Seguros reached 4.8 billion MZN, reflecting a 15% year-on-year increase, driven by portfolio growth, enhanced distribution channels, and the strategic addition of clients and capabilities through the Global Alliance acquisition. The company also maintained a robust Solvency Ratio of 327% for Hollard Seguros and 299% for Hollard Vida, significantly above regulatory requirements and indicative of strong capital adequacy.

Operational performance remained sound, with Hollard Seguros reporting 21.3 million MZN in underwriting results and Hollard Vida recording 20.8 million MZM and delivering a Combined Ratio of 98% and 89%, respectively reflecting its disciplined approach to risk management and cost optimization.

Henri Mittermayer, CEO of Hollard Moçambique, stated: “The acquisition of Global Alliance has not only expanded our market presence but strengthened our operational capabilities across the country. Our 2025 results demonstrate that this strategic move is already delivering value, enhancing our ability to serve customers and compete at the highest level.”

Mittermayer added that “Hollard Seguros’ resilience this year highlights the strength of our people, our systems, and our partnerships. Despite economic pressures, we have maintained strong underwriting performance and premium growth. We remain committed to providing world-class insurance solutions that meet the evolving needs of the Mozambican market.”

Hollard Seguros Moçambique plans to continue investing in innovation, customer-centric product development, and improved service delivery across its growing network. The company also remains committed to deepening its integration of Global Alliance Seguros to maximise value for customers, partners, and shareholders.

With a solid financial base, a strengthened market position, and a clear strategic direction, Hollard Seguros Moçambique is well-placed to sustain growth and reinforce its leadership in Mozambique’s evolving insurance industry.

Source: Hollard Mozambique / Press Release